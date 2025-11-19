Tisch to remain NYPD commissioner under mayor-elect Mamdani: 'Ready to serve with honor'

The Brief Jessica Tisch will stay on as NYPD commissioner in New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's administration. In a statement, Mamdani said, in part: "I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City." Tisch made history as the second female to serve in the role, following Commissioner Keechant Sewell.



By the numbers:

Under Tisch, New York City has seen the fewest shooting incidents and shooting victims in recorded history over the first 10 months of the year, according to the NYPD.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Mamdani said, in part: "I look forward to working with Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine public safety in New York City. I have admired her work cracking down on corruption in the upper echelons of the police department, driving down crime in New York City, and standing up for New Yorkers in the face of authoritarianism.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani reacts during an election rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at Forest Hills Stadium on October 26, 2025 in the Queens borough Expand

Mamdani continued: "Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve alike are safe, represented, and proud to call New York their home."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Jessica Tisch speaks after being sworn in as the next Commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD) during a ceremony at One Police Plaza on November 25, 2024 in New York City. Tisch, 43, the former Sanitatio Expand

"Thanks to the men and women of the NYPD, the strategies we deployed this year have delivered historic reductions in crime," Tisch said. "I’ve spoken to Mayor-elect Mamdani several times, and I’m ready to serve with honor as his Police Commissioner. That’s because he and I share many of the same public safety goals for New York City: lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools, support, and resources they need to carry out their noble work."

Who is Jessica Tisch?

The backstory:

Tisch made history as the second female to serve in the role, following Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who was appointed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the first female commissioner in the department's history.

Tisch joined the Department of Sanitation back in April 2022 after more than a decade at the NYPD. As Deputy Commissioner of Information Technology at the NYPD, Tisch focused on enhancing public safety and communication systems. She also served as the Commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, where she led the city's IT response during the pandemic.

Tisch is a lifelong New Yorker and a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.