What is democratic socialism?: Policies, history, prominent members

The New York City mayoral race has democratic socialism on every voter's mind, given that it is the basis for frontrunner Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign.

Here's a breakdown of the system's history and beliefs.

Democratic Socialists of America

What we know:

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the largest organization based around socialism in the United States.

What is democratic socialism?

Dig deeper:

Before diving into the core tenets of the DSA, it's critical to have a basic understanding of socialism.

Socialism is a political and economic system based on the belief that public ownership of resources leads to a more fair society. However, private ownership is still allowed in socialism, which is a key difference between the system and communism.

Democratic socialism is a specific form of socialism focused on the idea that both society and the economy should be run democratically. The DSA's official website defines it as "a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods and society."

What are the DSA's stances?

The DSA states that its goal is to "put workers in charge of the government" and "end the role of money in politics."

A few policies or stances that the organization believes in are:

Establishing universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays, or deductibles

Abolishing mandatory minimums and cash bail

Establishing expansive paid family leave for all workers

Creating a 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay or benefits

Raising taxes on the richest earners, for-profit corporations, large inheritances and private colleges and universities

Establishing a wealth tax for the wealthiest in society

Greatly reducing the U.S. military budget

Replacing the Electoral College with a national popular vote for President

The entire program for the organization can be read below:

History of the DSA

The backstory:

The DSA was formed in 1982 by founder Michael Harrington – the organization became close to inactive in the 1990s and early 2000s due to the collapse of the Soviet Union, which led to the dissolution of many socialist groups.

However, the organization gained some traction in the early 2010s, which many deem as a response to the Great Recession.

In early 2015, the DSA began preparing a campaign to draft Senator Bernie Sanders to run for president called "Run, Bernie, Run."

Sanders' presidential campaigns are largely accredited as the "rebirth" of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Prominent Democratic Socialists

Who They Are:

Though Sanders is one of the more well known, there are other politicians holding office that identify as Democratic Socialists.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib are also members of the DSA.

New York City Councilmember and City Council Immigration Chair Alexa Avilés is also a Democratic Socialist.

Of course, the name most associated with Democratic socialism at the moment is Zohran Mamdani, current frontrunner for the city's mayoral race.

The Democratic nominee makes immediate mention of his ideology on his campaign website: "Zohran Kwame Mamdani is a New York State Assemblymember and democratic socialist running for Mayor."

Mamdani has also been endorsed by Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Avilés and the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.