Columbia University protests and conflicts with Trump administration: 2025 timeline

The Brief Columbia University has recently announced to pay over $200 million to the Trump administration to restore the majority of its federal funding. The settlement comes after a great number of conflicts with the federal government and funding cuts after President Donald Trump took office. Read through this timeline leading up to the agreement.



Columbia University has recently announced it will pay a settlement of over $200 million to the Trump administration to restore the majority of its federal funding, which comes after a long battle between the university and the federal government.

The agreement calls for numerous reforms and policies regarding admissions, campus protests, curriculum, diversity programs and more in exchange for billions of dollars in federal support, including $400 million in grants that were canceled this year.

Timeline:

This settlement comes after a great number of protests at the university and conflicts between the school and the government after President Trump took office. Here is a 2025 timeline leading up to the agreement:

JUMP TO:

Feb 26 | March 8 | March 9 | March 11 | March 12 | March 13 | March 14 | March 19 | March 21 | March 25 | March 28 | April 12 | April 14 | April 30 | May 7 | June 11 | June 13 | June 20 | July 24

February 26: Students protest by temporarily occupying Barnard College building

A small group of Columbia student demonstrators pushed past security guards and temporarily occupied a building at Barnard College to protest students' expulsion.

The protest came after two students were expelled from Columbia University who allegedly stormed into a classroom and threw anti-Israel fliers in early January.

Officials said the student demonstrators "physically assaulted" a Barnard employee.

March 8: Trump administration announces federal cuts for Columbia

The Trump administration announced it would pull $400 million from Columbia University, canceling grants and contracts.

The federal government reasoned that the university tolerated antisemitism on campus after the wave of pro-Palestinian protests and encampments. Columbia said it would work with the government to try to get the money back.

Many protesters claimed there is nothing antisemitic about criticizing Israel over its actions in Gaza or expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

March 9: ICE arrests Mahmoud Khalil, former Columbia graduate student

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Mahmoud Khalil for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, acting to revoke his visa and green card. He was then transferred to an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

Khalil, a Palestinian former graduate student of Columbia University, served as a negotiator for students when they bargained with Columbia over the end of the tent encampment protests last year.

The arrest was one of the first major actions under President Donald Trump's pledge to deport international students who had participated in college protests against the war in Gaza.

Related article

March 11: NYC protests over Khalil's arrest

Protests broke out in New York City and across the country in response to the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil.

Protesters in a peaceful rally in Washington Square Park demanded the release of Khalil while other protesters in Lower Manhattan clashed with the police.

Protests in Washington Square Park against the detention of Mahmoud Khalil.

March 12: Trump administration seeks Khalil deportation

Mahmoud Khalil remained detained in Louisiana as the Trump administration sought the deportation of Khalil under a rarely used section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows for removal on foreign policy grounds.

The Department of Homeland Security accused Khalil of protesting in alignment with Hamas, a terrorist organization.

March 13: Columbia disciplinary action for protesters and Trump Tower protests

As the university faced increased criticism and funding cuts by the new administration, the school moved to suspend, expel or revoke diplomas of students involved in the pro-Palestinian protest at Hamilton Hall last year.

The disciplinary actions followed months of investigations into the protests and Columbia defended its decision as necessary due to the "severity of behaviors."

Free speech advocates and faculty members criticized the university's actions, and civil rights supporters claimed that the order targeted students for their political opinion.

Related article

On the same day, at the Trump Tower protests in Midtown, protesters stormed inside and around the building to show support for Mahmoud Khalil.

Police said over 150 demonstrators showed up, and almost 100 people were arrested. The group, "Jewish Voice for Peace," claimed credit for the protest.

March 14: DHS searches student rooms at Columbia

Homeland Security agents searched two student rooms at Columbia University overnight; the searches were carried out under judicial authorization from a federal magistrate.

The interim president, Katrina Armstrong, expressed unease in a letter to the Columbia community and confirmed that no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, protests still continued throughout the city to call for the reinstatement of Columbia students and the removal of federal agents from campus.

March 19: Federal judge orders Khalil back to NJ

A Manhattan federal judge blocked Mahmoud Khalil's deportation for the moment and ordered for him to be transferred to New Jersey.

In a letter from the Louisiana detention center, Khalil claimed his detention reflects "anti-Palestinian racism."

Columbia University responds to demands

March 21: Columbia implements policy change demands by the Trump administration

After the Trump administration cut $400 million in funding support for the university, federal officials demanded nine changes to Columbia's academic and security policies to restore them.

The interim president responded, announcing that the university would put the Middle East studies department under new supervision, change rules for protests, adopt a new definition of antisemitism and staff up its Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies.

In response, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Columbia is "on the right track" to regain federal funding.

This decision drew criticism and condemnation from students, faculty and advocates who led rallies in front of the university.

Related article

March 25: Columbia student files lawsuit against Trump administration

Columbia University student Yunseo Chung was arrested for what DHS called, "concerning conduct," during a pro-Palestinian protest. A federal judge then temporarily blocked her potential deportation after Chung filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Chung, a lawful permanent resident, argued that the government attempted to use immigration enforcement to silence speech they disagree with.

March 28: Columbia interim president resigns

Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong resigned, following disapproval of her actions regarding the protests and demands.

April 12: Judge says Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

A Louisiana judge ruled that Mahmoud Khalil can be deported for being a national security risk, with the potential to harm foreign relations. Protests erupted across New York City, with the largest at Union Square Park.

April 14: Mohsen Mahdawi arrested while applying for U.S. citizenship

Mohsen Mahdawi, who led pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, was arrested at a Vermont immigration office while he was applying for U.S. citizenship.

Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident with a green card, was detained at the immigration services office in Colchester by ICE. He co-founded the Palestinian Student Union at Columbia with Mahmoud Khalil.

The government argued that Mahdawi was removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act and in response, multiple lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders retaliated, saying as a legal resident, Mahdawi must be given due process and be released from detention.

Related article

April 30: Columbia activist Mahdawi released

A judge released Mohsen Mahdawi and outside of the courthouse, Mahdawi addressed President Trump saying, "I am not afraid of you."

May 7: Dozens of protesters storm Columbia library and at least 75 are arrested

Dozens of apparent pro-Palestinian activists pushed past security guards and stormed Columbia University's Butler Library while students were studying for exams.

Columbia University's Public Safety Team responded to the scene and asked protesters for their identification and to leave the area, according to the university. The NYPD arrested at least 75 of the activists and Columbia University officials condemned the act.

Dispute between federal judge and Trump administration over Mahmoud Khalil

June 11: Judge rules ICE must release Khalil

At the beginning of June, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiaz in New Jersey ruled that ICE must release Mahmoud Khalil, because lawful permanent residents are not delayed for posing "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences." The judge allowed the government to appeal within 40 hours.

June 13: Trump administration continues to detain Khalil

After the Trump administration missed the 9:30 a.m. appeal deadline, Khalil's lawyers urged the judge to release Khalil. However, the judge gave the government an extension until 1:30 p.m., and in a reply the administration said it will continue to hold Khalil over allegations that he lied on his green card application, not due to his pro-Palestinian activity.

Former Columbia Univrsity student Mahmoud Khalil reacts as he arrives to Newark airport next to his wife Noor Abdalla (R) and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L), Democrat of New York, in Newark, New Jersey, on June 21, 2025. Mahmoud Khali Expand

June 20: Mahmoud Khalil released

Khalil landed in New Jersey after the judge granted bail and released him from the ICE detention facility.

Khalil reunited with his wife and infant son as well as other supporters including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY.

Columbia University settlement with federal government

July 24: Columbia pays over $200 million in settlement fees

Columbia University announced it will pay over $220 million to the Trump administration to restore the majority of its federal funding. The agreement calls for multiple changes in policies and reforms in admissions, campus protests, curriculum, diversity programs and more in exchange for billions of dollars in federal support, including $400 million in grants that were canceled this year.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story implied that Columbia's interim president "acceded" to President Trump's demands. The article has been updated with the correct information.