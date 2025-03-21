Columbia University to comply with Trump administration's demands in fight over federal funding

The Brief Columbia University has agreed to meet the Trump administration's demands to restore $400 million in federal funding suspended over campus antisemitism concerns. In a memo, the school said it would take actions such as banning masks, identifying individuals who participated in demonstrations and expanding the schools ‘intellectual diversity’ among staff. The university had come under intense scrutiny following a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the campus.



Columbia University has agreed to comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration in order to regain access to $400 million in federal funding. The funding was suspended over concerns about how the university was addressing antisemitism on campus following last spring’s pro-Palestinian protests.

In a memo titled "Advancing Our Work to Combat Discrimination, Harassment, and Antisemitism at Columbia" posted on the school's website, the school said it would take actions like identification of individuals participating in demonstrations, expansion of public safety personnel and expansion of intellectual diversity among staff.

What we know:

Columbia University received a letter earlier this month from the federal government outlining specific changes that needed to be made in response to concerns about antisemitism on campus. The deadline to respond was extended to the end of the day Friday.

The Trump administration had pulled around $400M in grants and contracts from the school earlier this month.

"Universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus," Education Secretary Linda McMahon had said in a statement.

The demands

Among the Trump administration's conditions:

Tightening protest restrictions, including banning face masks during demonstrations.

Adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

Beginning the process of placing Columbia’s Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under academic receivership. This would involve appointing an outside chair—possibly selected by the government—to run the department for five years.

The school will also empower 36 campus police officers to arrest students.

What they're saying:

In a letter to the university community earlier on Friday, Columbia’s interim president stated:

This past year has been one of enormous progress, where our community of thoughtful faculty, students, and stakeholders has shaped a principled and methodical approach to meeting the moment’s challenges. Our response to the government agencies outlines the substantive work we’ve been doing over the last academic year to advance our mission, ensure uninterrupted academic activities, and make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus. — Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong

While Columbia has not publicly confirmed whether it will comply with every demand, sources indicate the university has yielded to the administration in an effort to restore its federal research funding.

The backstory:

The Trump administration’s actions came after large-scale pro-Palestinian protests on Columbia’s campus last spring. Officials argued that the protests crossed a line from political expression into harassment and intimidation of Jewish students.

The education secretary emphasized that the university must take responsibility for addressing these concerns if it wishes to maintain eligibility for federal support.