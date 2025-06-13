Will Trump's administration release Mahmoud Khalil?

The Brief Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia University student who has been in ICE custody for over two months over pro-Palestinian demonstrations, could be released at any moment. On Friday, lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil urged a federal judge saying President Donald Trump's administration missed a 9:30 a.m. appeal deadline after the judge ruled he should be freed. In response to the letter, the judge gave the government until 1:30 p.m. Friday to formally reply to the latest request to free Khalil.



Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia University student who has been in ICE custody for over two months over pro-Palestinian demonstrations, could be released at any moment.

On Friday, lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil urged a federal judge saying President Donald Trump's administration missed a 9:30 a.m. appeal deadline after the judge ruled he should be freed and noting Khalil met all court requirements, including posting a $1 bond.

In response to the letter, the judge gave the government until 1:30 p.m. Friday to formally reply to the latest request to free Khalil.

Featured article

"The deadline has come and gone and Mahmoud Khalil must be released immediately," his lawyers said in a statement provided by the American Civil Liberties Union, which is among the groups representing him. "Anything further is an attempt to prolong his unconstitutional, arbitrary, and cruel detention."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil (C) talks to the press during the press briefing organized by Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up a new encampment at Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus on Expand

The Trump administration vowed Wednesday to appeal the ruling, in which the judge determined that Khalil had shown his continued detention was causing irreparable harm to his career, his family and his free speech rights.

He previously ruled that expelling Khalil from the U.S. on those grounds was likely unconstitutional.

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian by ethnicity who was born in Syria, was arrested back on March 8 in New York and taken to a detention center in Louisiana.

The immigration detention center in Jena, Louisiana, is thousands of miles from his attorneys and wife (a U.S. citizen), who gave birth to their first child while he was in custody.

He recently finished his coursework for a master's degree at Columbia’s school of international affairs.

The backstory:

Khalil has adamantly rejected allegations of antisemitism, accusing the Trump administration in a letter sent from jail last month of "targeting me as part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent."

"Knowing fully that this moment transcends my individual circumstances," he added, "I hope nonetheless to be free to witness the birth of my first-born child."

Facing a deadline from an immigration judge to turn over evidence for its attempted deportation of Khalil, the federal government submitted a brief memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, citing the Trump administration’s authority to expel non-citizens whose presence in the country damages U.S. foreign policy interests.

The two-page memo, which was obtained by the Associated Press, does not allege any criminal conduct by Khalil.

Rather, Rubio wrote, Khalil could be expelled for his beliefs.

Judge Farbiarz had ruled earlier that expelling Khalil from the U.S. on those grounds was likely unconstitutional.

Big picture view:

The Trump administration has pulled billions of dollars in government funding from universities and their affiliated hospital systems in recent weeks as part of what it says is a campaign against antisemitism on college campuses, but which critics say is a crackdown on free speech. To get the money back, the administration has been telling universities to punish protesters and make other changes.

The U.S. government has also been revoking the visas of international students who criticized Israel or accused it of mistreating Palestinians.

At the time of Khalil's arrest, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson accused Khalil of leading activities "aligned to Hamas," referring to the militant group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

But the government has not produced any evidence linking Khalil to Hamas, and made no reference to the group in their most recent filing.