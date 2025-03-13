Columbia University expels and suspends students over pro-Palestinian protests

The Brief Columbia University has expelled, suspended, or revoked the diplomas of students involved in the pro-Palestinian takeover of Hamilton Hall last spring. The crackdown comes as the Trump administration strips over $400 million in federal funding from Columbia, citing failure to address campus antisemitism. Last Saturday, Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia was detained by ICE and is facing deportation.



Columbia University has expelled, suspended, or revoked the diplomas of students involved in last spring’s takeover of Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian protests. The university announced the disciplinary actions following a months-long investigation.

What we know:

Columbia University confirmed in a campus-wide email that a judicial board issued a range of sanctions against students who occupied Hamilton Hall in April 2024 to protest the war in Gaza. The university did not specify how many students were expelled, suspended, or had their degrees revoked, stating that decisions were based on "the severity of behaviors."

RELATED: Mahmoud Khalil's detention will stretch on as lawyers spar over Trump's plan to deport him

The disciplinary process has been unfolding as the university faces increased scrutiny, including the Trump administration stripping over $400 million in federal funding due to what it calls a failure to address campus antisemitism. Congressional Republicans have cited Columbia’s initial lack of disciplinary action as evidence of inaction.

The backstory:

The protests at Columbia were part of a larger student movement against the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. The demonstrations began with a tent encampment, which inspired similar protests at colleges nationwide.

On April 30, 2024, a smaller group of protesters escalated their actions by barricading themselves inside Hamilton Hall using furniture and padlocks. The following night, at the request of university leaders, the NYPD stormed the campus, arresting dozens of demonstrators involved in the encampment and building takeover.

RELATED: Trump administration cancels $400M in grants, contracts with Columbia University

In June, the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to press criminal charges against 31 of the 46 people initially arrested for trespassing inside the administrative building. However, those students still faced Columbia’s internal disciplinary process, leading to Thursday’s expulsion and suspension announcements.

The other side:

While Columbia defends its disciplinary decisions as necessary, free speech advocates and some faculty members have raised concerns about a newly created disciplinary board that has initiated cases against students expressing criticism of Israel. Among those under investigation is Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian campus activist, who was not involved in the Hamilton Hall occupation but was recently detained by federal immigration authorities.

What they're saying:

The decision to expel and suspend students has drawn mixed reactions.

Gil Zussman, chair of the electrical engineering department and a member of Columbia’s Task Force on Antisemitism, welcomed the move, stating:

"Finally demonstrating that breaking university rules has consequences is an important first step towards going back to the core missions of research and teaching."

Meanwhile, civil rights and free speech advocates warn that the university’s new disciplinary actions may be targeting students for their political views rather than rule violations.