Mahmoud Khalil to remain in custody after deportation hearing: Latest

During his deportation hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered Mahmoud Khalil to remain detained despite his lawyers' petition to have him returned to New York, where his eight-month-pregnant wife resides.

The pro-Palestinian activist is currently facing deportation after his arrest by federal immigration officials.

The judge has asked both sides to file arguments regarding where Khalil should be held and which jurisdiction his case belongs in.

In response, a protest was held Foley Square, with organizers urging New Yorkers to show their support for Khalil’s freedom and demand ICE be removed from campuses, following a petition signed by over 2 million people.

In a post on social media, President Donald Trump warned that Khalil's arrest and possible deportation would be the first "of many to come."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil talks to the press during the press briefing organized by Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up a new encampment at Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus on Frid Expand

Despite his lawyers' petition to have him returned to New York, where his wife is eight months pregnant, Khalil is being held at an ICE facility in Louisiana. The Trump administration has stated that he will not be brought back to New York.

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on February 27, 2025. (Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security accuses Khalil of organizing protests aligned with Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.

"This administration is not going to tolerate individuals having the privilege of studying in our country and then siding with pro-terrorist organizations that have killed Americans," said Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s press secretary.

Here's everything to know about Mahmoud Khalil and why he is facing deportation:

What happened to Mahmoud Khalil?

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/03/10: Hundreds protest in Foley Square demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist and recent Columbia graduate. Khalil, a green card holder and married to a U.S. citizen, was Expand

The backstory:

Khalil was detained Saturday night while he and his wife were returning to their Columbia University-owned apartment in Upper Manhattan by officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Khalil's student visa was reportedly revoked, and agents detained him.

Khalil’s lawyers say he has a right to due process as a legal permanent resident and that the government is "engaging in blatant efforts to target and chill" Khalil’s free speech and to "discriminate against particular viewpoints," in violation of the First Amendment.

On Tuesday, protests broke out across New York City and clashed with police in Lower Manhattan as they marched towards City Hall.

Where is Khalil?

Khalil is currently being held at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena, a low-slung complex ringed by barbed wire fences roughly 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans, which can hold about 1,160 detainees.

Yasmine Taeb, the legislative and political director for the Muslim activist group MPower Change, says the intent is to break the morale and spirits of those held at these facilities.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 01: Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil (C) talks to the press during the press briefing organized by Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up a new encampment at Columbia University's Morningside Heights campus on Expand

Khalil, one of the most notable activists in last spring's protests at Columbia, served as a student negotiator, frequently speaking with university officials and the press.

In December, he finished his Master’s degree in public administration at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs.

Most recently, he was among the pro-Palestinian activists investigated by a new disciplinary body at Columbia University focused on harassment and discrimination complaints.

Dig deeper:

Khalil was born and raised in Syria after his Palestinian grandparents were removed from their homeland, according to his lawsuit.

Apparently, he came to the U.S. on a student visa in 2022 to pursue his graduate studies at Columbia.

Khalil married his wife, who is a U.S. citizen, in 2023, and became a legal permanent resident — also known as a green card holder — last year.

Khalil also has an initial hearing in immigration court in Louisiana on March 21.

Can someone be deported with a green card?

Green card holders can be deported, but the government has to prove the person is deportable.

Grounds for deportation can range from being convicted of a range of crimes, from murder, assault and burglary to tax evasion, domestic violence and illegal firearms possession, according to Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration law expert and retired Cornell Law School professor.