Expand / Collapse search

Protests at Columbia after university agrees to Trump administration demands

By
Published  March 24, 2025 9:36pm EDT
Manhattan
FOX 5 NY

Columbia students, professors rally

Demonstrators gathered at Columbia University after the school agreed to several demands from the Trump administration to restore $400 million in federal funding. The changes, made to address concerns about antisemitism on campus, have sparked backlash from students and faculty who say the university yielded to political pressure. Some also rallied in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student and activist who remains in ICE custody. FOX 5’s Sharon Crowley reports from Morningside Heights.

Professors and students at Columbia University continued to protest Monday in response to the school's decision to  implement policy changes demanded by the Trump administration after $400 million in federal funding was withheld.

What we know:

Columbia University is facing backlash from students and faculty after agreeing to several policy changes requested by the Trump administration. The changes came after the federal government pulled $400 million in funding from the university, citing concerns over the safety of Jewish students on campus following pro-Palestinian protests.

On Friday, Columbia agreed to comply with many of the demands, saying in a memo that the school would take actions such as banning masks, identifying individuals who participated in demonstrations and expanding the schools ‘intellectual diversity’ among staff. 

RELATED: Columbia University agrees to comply with Trump administration's demands in fight over federal funding

Professors rallied in front of the university, saying they caved to pressure from the Trump administration. 

Columbia University agrees to federal demands

Columbia University is making major changes following a federal ultimatum from the Trump administration: comply with nine demands or risk losing $400 million in federal funding. The reforms come in the wake of last year’s pro-Palestinian protests and the occupation of Hamilton Hall on campus. FOX 5's Jessica Formoso has the story.

"The unkindest cut of all was last Friday, in the late afternoon, when our own administration… issued an anonymous four-page memo acquiesing to many of the government's demands," said Michael Thaddeus, a professor. "Why was that anonymous memo so bad? It yielded to extortion by an arrogant regime making moves to threaten great harm to Columbia."

The backstory:

The controversy stems from pro-Palestinian demonstrations that occurred last spring, in response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7th attack on Israel. 

The university had come under intense scrutiny thanks to the protests, which led to President Minouche Shafik resigning last summer. 

The other side:

Trump administration has new accusations against Mahmoud Khalil

The Trump administration is lodging new accusations against Mahmoud Khalil, alleging that the detained Palestinian activist failed to disclose information when he applied to become a permanent U.S. resident. Plus, Columbia University is on track to recover federal funding. FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler breaks down the details.

Student activists are also protested the continued detention of Mahmoud Kallil, who organized several of the campus protests. Kallil is currently in ICE custody. The Trump administration wants to revoke his visa, alleging that he misrepresented himself on a visa application.

RELATED: Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil appears in immigration court

Kallil’s lawyers maintain he is in the country legally and has the right to free speech and to demonstrate.


 

ManhattanEducationIsrael Hamas warImmigrationImmigration 2025Donald J. Trump