Protests at Columbia after university agrees to Trump administration demands

Professors and students at Columbia University continued to protest Monday in response to the school's decision to implement policy changes demanded by the Trump administration after $400 million in federal funding was withheld.

What we know:

Columbia University is facing backlash from students and faculty after agreeing to several policy changes requested by the Trump administration. The changes came after the federal government pulled $400 million in funding from the university, citing concerns over the safety of Jewish students on campus following pro-Palestinian protests.

On Friday, Columbia agreed to comply with many of the demands, saying in a memo that the school would take actions such as banning masks, identifying individuals who participated in demonstrations and expanding the schools ‘intellectual diversity’ among staff.

Professors rallied in front of the university, saying they caved to pressure from the Trump administration.

"The unkindest cut of all was last Friday, in the late afternoon, when our own administration… issued an anonymous four-page memo acquiesing to many of the government's demands," said Michael Thaddeus, a professor. "Why was that anonymous memo so bad? It yielded to extortion by an arrogant regime making moves to threaten great harm to Columbia."

The backstory:

The controversy stems from pro-Palestinian demonstrations that occurred last spring, in response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7th attack on Israel.

The university had come under intense scrutiny thanks to the protests, which led to President Minouche Shafik resigning last summer.

The other side:

Student activists are also protested the continued detention of Mahmoud Kallil, who organized several of the campus protests. Kallil is currently in ICE custody. The Trump administration wants to revoke his visa, alleging that he misrepresented himself on a visa application.

Kallil’s lawyers maintain he is in the country legally and has the right to free speech and to demonstrate.



