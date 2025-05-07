Dozens of protesters arrested after storming Columbia Univ. library

The Brief Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Columbia University's Butler Library, interrupting students studying for exams and declaring the library a "liberated zone." Columbia University's Public Safety Team responded by asking protesters for identification and warning of possible arrests for non-compliance, while condemning the disruption of academic activities. The NYPD began making arrests by the evening after the University said the protesters had created a safety hazard.



The NYPD has begun making arrests after at least 100 apparent pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Columbia University's Butler Library, disrupting students preparing for exams.

"Due to the number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside of the building, a large group of people attempting to force their way into Butler Library creating a safety hazard, and what we believe to be the significant presence of individuals not affiliated with the University, Columbia has taken the necessary step of requesting the presence of NYPD to assist in securing the building and the safety of our community," the University said in a statement.

Video from SkyFOX showed dozens of demonstrators filing into the library late afternoon, Some filmed the scene with their phones, and at one moment, the group was seen clapping.

What we know:

According to the New York Post, video footage shows the activists pushing past a security guard at the library's entrance. Once inside, they displayed large signs, including one declaring the library a "liberated zone" and another with the name of Bassel al-Araj, a Palestinian activist killed in 2017, though his name was misspelled.

Columbia University's Public Safety Team responded to the disruption in reading room 301 of Butler Library, asking individuals for identification and requesting them to disperse, according to the university.

What we don't know:

The identities of the protesters remain unknown, as none have complied with requests for identification or departure. The university has warned that failure to comply could result in violations of rules and possible arrest.

What they're saying:

Columbia University officials have condemned the disruption, stating it is unacceptable for individuals to interfere with academic activities.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said: "At the written request of Columbia University, the NYPD is entering the campus to remove individuals who are trespassing."

"As I've said repeatedly, New York City will always defend the right to peaceful protest, but we will never tolerate lawlessness. To our Jewish New Yorkers, especially the students at Columbia who feel threatened or unsafe attending class because of these events; know that your mayor stands with you and will always work to keep you safe," Adams said.

"While this is isolated to one room in the library, it is completely unacceptable that some individuals are choosing to disrupt academic activities as our students are studying and preparing for final exams. These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated. Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences. We ask our community members to please avoid the immediate area near Butler Library in the near term," officials said in a statement.

The backstory:

Columbia University is facing financial challenges following President Donald Trump's decision to cancel $400 million in funding due to the university's handling of student protests against the war in Gaza. This has led to nearly 180 staff layoffs, representing about 20% of those funded by the terminated federal grants, according to the Associated Press.

The university is working with the Trump administration to restore funding, while also managing budget constraints.