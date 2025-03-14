Homeland security searches Columbia University: Latest

The Brief Homeland Security agents searched two student rooms at Columbia University overnight Thursday, according to school officials. Interim President Katrina Armstrong confirmed that no arrests were made, no items were seized, and no further action was taken during the operation. Amid ongoing tensions, another protest is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, where demonstrators will call for the reinstatement of all expelled and suspended students and the removal of federal agents and police from campus.



Homeland Security agents searched two student rooms at Columbia University overnight Thursday, according to school officials.

Interim President Katrina Armstrong confirmed that no arrests were made, no items were seized, and no further action was taken during the operation.

What we know:

The searches were carried out under judicial authorization from a federal magistrate, allowing agents to enter non-public areas of the university. The identities of the students being investigated remain unknown.

Federal agents from the DHS served Columbia University with two judicial search warrants signed by a federal magistrate judge authorizing DHS to enter non-public areas of the University and conduct searches of two student rooms. — Katrina Armstrong, Interim President, Columbia University in the City of New York

What they're saying:

In her letter to the Columbia community, Armstrong expressed concern, stating: "I am heartbroken to inform you that federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered two university residences last night. No one was arrested or detained, and no items were removed."

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: A poster is taped to a lamppost protesting the arrest of pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil for leading demonstrations at Columbia University on March 13, 2025 in New York City. Despite hold Expand

The backstory:

These raids follow nearly a hundred arrests at Trump Tower on Thursday afternoon, where protesters stormed the building to demand the release of Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil, who had been arrested by ICE for his involvement in campus protests.

Protests in NYC today

Amid ongoing tensions surrounding Palestinian rights, another protest is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, where demonstrators will call for the reinstatement of all expelled and suspended students and the removal of federal agents and police from campus.

Columbia student’s ICE arrest 1st ‘of many to come,’ Trump says

What are they asking for?

NEW YORK, US - MARCH 11: Protests continue in New York, United States following the arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil for leading demonstrations at Columbia University on March 11, 2025. Despite holding a legal green card, Khalil was deta Expand

"We're fighting back against the Trump regime's attack on freedom of speech and the right to protest," one protester told FOX 5 NY.

A lawsuit filed by the Council on American Islamic Relations on behalf of Khalil and other Colombia University students claims the records of thousands of students were illegally disclosed by Colombia at the request of Congress. The university, though, would not comment on pending litigation.

"We've already seen the unconstitutional arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil and we aim for this suit to protect other Colombia students from such harmful abuse of power. "

Columbia students expelled

An NYPD officer speaks to a protester as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside of Columbia University in New York City on April 18, 2024. Officers cleared out a pro-Palestinian campus demonstration on April 18, a day after university officials Expand

On Thursday, Columbia University announced disciplinary action against students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestinian protests last spring, including the temporary revocation of diplomas for some students who have since graduated.

While Columbia did not provide a breakdown of the number of students expelled, suspended, or had their degrees revoked, it stated that the outcomes were based on an "evaluation of the severity of behaviors."

The decision comes shortly after the Trump administration moved to strip the university of more than $400 million in federal grants and contracts, citing concerns over the university’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

Trump administration warns of more deportations

In an interview on FOX News Thursday, Vice President JD Vance said he expects more students, or rather people, to have their student visas and green cards revoked, arguing that this is not a matter of free speech but one of national security concerns.