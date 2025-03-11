Columbia student’s ICE arrest 1st ‘of many to come,’ Trump says

The Brief President Trump has a warning that his administration will be cracking down on protests against the war in Gaza. He said the arrest and possible deportation of a Palestinian activist at Columbia University is the first "of many to come." The student’s detention has drawn outrage from civil rights groups and free speech advocates.



President Donald Trump is warning that the arrest and possible deportation of a Palestinian activist who helped lead protests at Columbia University will be the first "of many to come."

His administration is cracking down on protests against the war in Gaza.

Columbia student arrested by ICE

The backstory:

Mahmoud Khalil was arrested Saturday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. His lawyer says the agents claimed the government was revoking his green card.

What they're saying:

The Department of Homeland Security has said the arrest was in response to Trump’s executive orders prohibiting antisemitism.

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

Mahmoud Khalil , 30, was born in Syria to Palestinian parents. He entered the U.S. to attend Columbia in 2022, and received a master’s degree last semester. He is a permanent U.S. citizen with a green card and has subsequently gotten married to an American citizen, who is now eight months pregnant.

Local perspective:

Khalil emerged as one of the most visible activists in large protests at Columbia last year, serving as a mediator on behalf of pro-Palestinian activists and Muslim students.

Big picture view:

He is the first person known to be detained for deportation under Trump’s promised crackdown on student protests.

More ICE arrests

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference on February 27, 2025. (Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity," President Trump wrote in a social media post. "We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again."

The other side:

Khalil’s detention has drawn outrage from civil rights groups and free speech advocates, who accuse the administration of using its immigration enforcement powers to squelch criticism of Israel .

A few hundred protesters rallied near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Manhattan on Monday to demand Khalil's release.

And on Tuesday, Rep. Nydia Velazquez, along with 12 other members of Congress, called Khalil a "political prisoner" and demanded his immediate release.

What's next:

A federal judge in New York City ordered Monday that Khalil not be deported while the court considered a legal challenge brought by his lawyers. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.