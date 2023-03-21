Kendall Green
Kendall Green is a general assignment reporter at FOX 5 News.
His career in journalism began as a part-time photographer at 16WAPT News during his junior year at Jackson State University's School of Journalism and Media Studies.
He joins FOX 5 News after two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor for WMAR-2 News in Baltimore, Maryland where his coverage ranged from the city's deadly crime, its root causes, and corruption to the city's rich art, culture, and community activism. Prior to that, Kendall was a multimedia journalist (one-man band) in Waco, TX, and an MMJ/ENG live truck operator at his first station on-air at WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. That's where he learned to use his position to amplify voices, issues, and characters in the heart of the community.
The example of journalists, both in front and behind the camera, in his hometown of Jackson, Mississippi kindled his love for storytelling.
Kendall is both excited and grateful to be an eye ear and voice for those who call New York home.
When he's not reporting the news, he is recording music, working out, trying new food, or exploring a new part of town.
If you see Kendall, feel free to say hello and connect with him on social media.
The latest from Kendall Green
Battery Park City's 'Air Bee n Bees' provide native bees with homes in NYC
The engineered alternatives mimic the habitat that native bees look for, giving them a better home and a chance to thrive in an urban environment.
Diddy clarifies $5K daily royalty payments to Sting for '90s hit "I'll Be Missing You"
The price tag of Diddy sampling the Police's "Every Breath You Take" has people talking.
Businesses consider 3-day weekends after pilot program shows positive results
Could three-day weekends be coming to the U.S. after a successful pilot program in the UK?
New MLB rules pick up game pace, giving fans more action in less time
The nation’s favorite pastime is taking a little less time now that the new Major League Baseball (MLB) rules are in place.
Trump indictment looms over GOP primaries and 2024 Presidential bid
Donald Trump has become the first president charged with criminal activity. But will that the indictment have any effect on is run to return to the White House in 2024?
Speculation, expectations precede Trump's unsealed indictment Tuesday
While the world waits to learn the formal charges District Attorney Alvin Bragg will announce Tuesday against former President Donald Trump, sources close to the issue predict dozens of counts against him.
Increased security, but no sense of surprise: NYC reacts to Trump indictment
The NYPD is ramping up security after a grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump, but New Yorkers say today's news came as no real surprise.
'Champion' creators bring boxing-based opera to Harlem's youth
Dozens of students sat in awe of some of the most accomplished musicians and athletes in the world.
NYPD teaches tech through first-ever drone soccer program
It’s an exciting competitive form of soccer, challenging the minds of the New York City youth.
YES Network’s launch of direct-to-consumer subscriptions expected by opening day
With the New York Yankees’ opening day just days away, time is ticking for them to finalize details with the Yankees Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network.