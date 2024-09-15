Police officer, at least 3 people shot inside Brooklyn train car: NYPD

A police officer was shot and at least three others were injured in Brooklyn inside a train car on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at 3:20 p.m. at the Sutter Avenue subway station close to the "L" line in Brownsville.

A police source tells FOX 5 that the officer was shot on his side and is being treated at Brookdale Hospital.

The officer is expected to survive the shooting, police said.

Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference that two officers saw a man walking by the gate without paying.

Those officers followed him three flights up onto the train line and the man refused to stop.

Maddrey said he muttered the words, "I’m going to kill you if you don’t stop following me."

When he turned around and confronted the officers, that’s when they learned he had a knife.

Police said the man said, "No, you’re going to have to shoot me."

As the "L" train pulled into the station, they were yelling commands. Two officers deployed their tasers and didn’t take the man down.

The man kept heading towards the officer and then both officers fired at him.

While subduing the suspect, they notice an officer was hit as well.

They started performing life-saving measures while the officer was bleeding from his chest.

Maddrey said the prep has a lengthy arrest history with mental illness.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more updates.