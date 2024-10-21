2024 election update: Trump in North Carolina, latest polls, news | Oct. 21

article

With Election Day approaching, Trump is in North Carolina on Monday ramping up his activity after Hurricane Helene's damage last month. While Harris is targeting suburban Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump has three North Carolina stops Monday, including a visit to see storm damage in Asheville. Former President Bill Clinton appeared last week with Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, and followed with several visits in eastern North Carolina.

On Sunday, Trump visited a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania as he continued to claim without evidence that Kamala Harris never worked at the fast-food chain while in college.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 15 days from today.

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 1, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Big Youth Gender Gap’: The The Times/Siena poll indicates that Trump leads among men aged 18 to 29 across seven different measures, and young men are generally more Republican than young women, suggesting they may back him. (Oct. 18)

Black & Young Voters: relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15) NBC poll shows relatively few Black voters and younger voters are registering high interest in the 2024 election. (Oct. 15)

'Neck-to-neck: A UMass Lowell poll cited by A UMass Lowell poll cited by POLITICO shows a tightening race as Harris leads Trump 46 percent to 45 percent, well within the poll's margin of error. (Oct. 17)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee Harris on Monday was targeting suburban Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — holding a series of conversations with : The Democratic nominee Harris on Monday was targeting suburban Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — holding a series of conversations with Republican Liz Cheney that will be moderated by Bulwark publisher and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative radio host Charlie Sykes.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens to Stevie Wonder sing Happy Birthday to her at Divine Faith Ministries in Jonesboro, Georgia on Sunday October 20, 2024. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee has three North Carolina stops Monday, including a visit to see storm damage in Asheville.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after handing out food while standing at a drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, PA on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Photo by Jabi Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

On Sunday, Donald Trump is returning to New York in the race’s final stretch, with a rally at the city’s iconic Madison Square Garden stadium.

It will be Trump’s second rally in the city he grew up in following a stop in the South Bronx in May.

Trump has claimed he believes he can win New York, even though it is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and the city even more so. But such an event is likely to draw outsized media attention.

The former president is also campaigning this week in other Democratic states, including California and Colorado.

Editor's Note: This article incorrectly reported that Harris was in North Carolina today, Oct. 21. She campaigning in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

