How to vote in Connecticut: Full guide

article

The 2024 Presidential election is just around the corner, and your vote could be crucial in shaping the nation's future. Whether you're voting in local races or for the highest office in the land, it's imperative you know the deadlines, registration requirements and voting options:

Where can I vote on Election Day?

You can look up where you will be able to cast your vote on the website of Connecticut's Secretary of State.

To ensure you’re eligible to vote in upcoming elections, visit the state's online voter registration portal. Complete your registration by the deadline to avoid any issues.

Who can register to vote in CT?

Anyone is eligible to vote in Connecticut if they:

Are a US citizen living in Connecticut

Are 18 years old, or turning 18 before Election Day

Have completed confinement, if you were convicted of a felony

How to update voter registration in CT

Eligible voters in Connecticut can update their voter registration online using the CT Online Voter Registration Portal. Registration can also be modified or updated at the DMV or by mail.

According to the portal, reasons for updates include:

Changing your name and/or address on your current registration record

Enroll in a political party or change party enrollment (changing parties may result in losing rights in all parties for three months)

Same Day Registration

If you missed the registration deadline, you can still register and vote on Election Day with Same Day Registration (SDR). Here's how it works:

SDR is available at a designated location in your town, not at your polling place.

It’s open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day—be in line by 8 p.m. to register and vote.

Bring proof of identity and residency to complete your registration.

SDR is also available during Early Voting hours at designated sites.

When is early voting?

Anyone can vote early in Connecticut during the early voting period from Oct. 21-31.

If you're not registered but want to vote on Election Day, you can register in person at your designated Election Day Registration site. See detailed instructions here.

Absentee voting in CT

Connecticut allows eligible voters to request a mail ballot. Check to see if you're eligible to vote by mail here.

How do I get my ballot?

Request your mail-in ballot by using this application here.

How do I return my ballot?

You can return your ballot by mail or in person. If you return your ballot in person, it must be received by the day before the election. You can also return your ballot to a dropbox. Find a ballot drop box near you..

How to vote in CT, what to bring

Returning voters

Most voters will need either:

(a) A Social Security Card or

(b) Any pre-printed form of ID showing the voter’s name together with his or her (1) address, (2) signature, or (3) photograph

A voter without ID will be required to sign Form ED-681, which attests his or her identity under penalty of false statement.

First-time voters

Most first-time voters will need either:

(a) A copy of a current and valid photo identification that shows name and address or

(b) A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address

Without either of these, voters would need to cast a provisional ballot.

Details on provisional ballots, according to the Connecticut Secretary of State: Election officials issue provisional ballots under certain circumstances and only when a candidate for federal office is on the ballot. Provisional ballots do not include candidates for state or local elections. To vote by provisional ballot, people must fill out an application under penalty of false statement attesting to their eligibility and current standing as an elector in the town where the polling place is located. Registrars have six days after a primary or general election to authenticate the information on each provisional ballot. The ballots are kept separate and counted only after the registrars verify their eligibility.

Connecticut voter deadlines

In-person (early voting): Monday, Oct. 21– Sunday, Nov. 3

In-person (Election Day): Tuesday, Nov. 5

Online: Friday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

By mail (postmarked by): Friday, Oct. 18

Absentee Ballot Deadlines:

Request ballot (received by): Monday, Nov. 4

Return by mail (received by): Tuesday, Nov. 5 by 8 p.m. ET

Return in person: Monday, Nov. 4

Voting Deadlines: