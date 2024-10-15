How to vote in New Jersey: Full guide

article

Election Day is fast approaching, with New Jersey voters gearing up to choose a new U.S. Senator to represent the state in Congress, along with a new president in the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in New Jersey, including how to register to vote, what time polls open/close, voting information, and key races:

A poll worker collects mail in ballots from a drop box for the New Jersey primary election on June 4, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

To qualify for voter registration in New Jersey, you must:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

Online

Register online in New Jersey using the state's voter registration website.

To get started, you'll need your date of birth and either:

Driver’s License or Non-Driver ID Card: This must be current/valid and issued by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. Your information will be checked with the MVC to confirm your identity.

OR

Social Security Number: If you're registering with your Social Security number, you'll need to be able to sign on-screen or upload a digital signature to complete the process.

By mail

NJ voters who cannot upload a digital signature or prefer to fill out a paper registration application can download a PDF on the state's voter registration website. Each county has its own registration applications, and statewide applications are available in 12 languages.

Once printed and filled out, voters must send the form to their County Commissioner of Registration or county's Superintendent of Elections. Click here to find yours.

In-person

You can register at your county commissioner of registration or superintendent of elections office. Click here to find yours.

In-person early voting

New Jersey voters can cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, from October 26 to November 3.

Polling locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Find your county's designated in-person early voting locations here.

New Jersey registration deadline

New Jersey's voter registration deadline was Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Am I registered to vote in New Jersey?

New Jersey voters can check their voter registration status online with their name and date of birth.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What do I bring to vote?

Registered voters in New Jersey do not need to show ID to vote, unless their information cannot be verified.

Click here to find a place to vote in New Jersey.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

NJ driver's license, with or without a photo

US passport

Military or other government ID

Vote by mail

Every registered voter in New Jersey is eligible to vote by mail. To receive a mail ballot, contact your county clerk.

How to fill in your vote by mail ballot

Watch the video below, provided by the state of New Jersey:

Return mail ballots

Return the ballot one of three ways:

Mail: Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after polls close

Secure Ballot Drop Box: Ballots must be placed in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Board of Elections Office: Ballots must be delivered to your county’s Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots can't be returned to your in-person early voting polling location or your Election Day polling location.

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

Independent: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Independent: Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia

Independent: Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter

Independent: Joseph Kishore and Jerry White

Independent: Randall Terry and Stephen Broden

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Andy Kim

Republican: Curtis Bashaw

Libertarian Party: Kenneth R. Kaplan

Green Party: Christina Khalil

Social Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky

Vote Better: Patricia G. Mooneyham

U.S. House: