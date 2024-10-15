NJ Senate candidate Rep. Andy Kim on economic concerns, trust in government

As the race for New Jersey’s Senate seat heats up, Congressman Andy Kim is making his case to voters.

Kim is running to replace former Senator Bob Menendez, following Menendez's resignation after being convicted on federal bribery charges.

Kim, a Democrat representing parts of Burlington, Mercer, and Monmouth counties, is the son of South Korean immigrants and has served three terms in Congress.

Kim’s campaign is focusing on restoring public trust, a theme that resonated after the Menendez scandal.

"When I talk about these issues, people say this is a deeper problem," Kim shared, explaining his decision to run. "That’s a big reason why I stepped up."

Economic Concerns Driving Voters

For Kim, economic stability is at the forefront of voters' minds.

"The people I know, they just want to live a life of security and stability. They’re not asking for the moon," Kim said.

Immigration and National Security

Kim’s experience as a national security expert shapes his approach to the migrant crisis, which is a key issue in the upcoming election.

"New Jersey and other parts of the country are getting saddled with the burden for the failure of the federal level," he said.

Kim also said that some of his colleagues are using immigration and the migrant crisis as a political tool, rather than seeking real solutions.

Israel-Hamas Conflict

Kim also addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, noting New Jersey’s unique position as home to both a large Jewish and Palestinian population.

"It doesn’t need to be binary," Kim said, adding, "Yes I support Israel, I believe in Israel's right to defend itself. They're surrounded by these violent actors that don't believe in Israel's right to exist… But that doesn’t mean that we can’t have in our hearts a sense of grief for the loss of so many civilians in Gaza."