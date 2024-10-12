How to vote in New York: Full guide

Election Day is just around the corner, and aside from the presidential race, several other key races are also on the ballot in New York state.

JUMP TO: REGISTERING l POLL TIMES l VOTING INFO

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

Voters nationwide will decide on the next president, between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in New York, including how to register to vote, what time polls open/close, and voting information.

A mail-in ballot issued by Hudson County, New Jersey for the 2024 U.S. general election is seen on September 22, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Online

New York residents can register to vote online through the NY Online Voter Registration Portal. To register online, you must have a New York state driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID card. The deadline to register online is Saturday, Oct. 26.

By Mail

Those voting in New York can also register by mail using the National Mail Voter Registration Form. A PDF version of the form, available in several languages, can also be downloaded and printed. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by Saturday, Oct. 26.

In-person

Residents can also register to vote at your county board of elections, at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center or at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

FILE - A man fills out a ballot at a voting booth. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

To qualify for voter registration in New York tate, you must:

Be a United States citizen.

Be 18 (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18).

Be a resident of the state and county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election.

Not be in prison for a felony conviction.

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court.

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Am I registered to vote in NYC?

Registered to vote already? You can check your registration status HERE.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Anyone can vote early in New York during the early voting period from Oct. 26-Nov.3. Click here to find early voting hours in your county. You can find New York City's early voting schedule here.

Where to vote near me

Residents must vote at their assigned poll site.

New York City residents can find their poll site here.

All other residents should use New York State's voter lookup tool.

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 1, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Registered voters do not need to show ID to vote unless they did not provide identification with their registration.

First-time voters must provide identification either on or with their voter registration application. If you have not provided ID by Election Day, you may vote by affidavit ballot, but not using the poll site scanner.

Acceptable ID includes entering one of the following on your Voter Registration Application:

Driver's license number.

Non-driver's ID number.

Last four digits of your social security number.

How to report voting issues

As long as the complainant has identified themselves in the complaint and provided their contact information, the New York State Board of Elections Division of Election Law Enforcement Chief Enforcement Counsel (CEC) will send a letter to them acknowledging receipt of the complaint.

Early Mail Ballot

Who can apply for an early mail ballot?

Any New York registered voter may apply for an early mail ballot. This is new! Before 2024, New York had restrictions on who could request an early mail ballot.

How to apply

Voters must apply for themselves only. They may apply online through New York's Ballot Request Application portal: RequestBallot.vote.nyc .

New Yorkers can also go in-person to their local county board of elections and drop off an application. Applications are available for download here.

Voters can also designate someone to pick up their ballot for them in person, but their name but be listed on the application.

An accessible early ballot application is also available for voters with disabilities.

Early mail ballots must be requested by Oct. 26 online or by Nov. 4 in-person.

Fill out and return your ballot

Once your mail ballot arrives, it's time to vote! Click here for instructions on how to fill it out.

Return the ballot by mailing it to your local Board of Elections or dropping it off at a ballot box.

Ballots must be postmarked or returned to a ballot box by Election Day, Nov. 5.

Absentee ballot

Who can apply

Unlike early mail ballots, absentee ballots have more restrictions. Voters can qualify if they are:

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day. Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability. Unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled. A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital. In jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone who is awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor.

How to apply

Voters can submit absentee ballot requests using the same steps laid out for requesting an early mail ballot. Click here for more information and an absentee ballot application download.

Click here for instructions on casting an absentee ballot. for instructions on casting an absentee ballot.

Click here to track your absentee ballot after submission.

Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 26 online or by Nov. 4 in-person. Ballots must be postmarked or returned to a ballot box by Election Day, Nov. 5.

New York Voter Timeline