Protests over NYPD subway fare evasion shooting in Brooklyn

Protests erupted in Brooklyn Tuesday night as demonstrators demanded justice following a police-involved shooting at the Sutter Avenue subway station in Brownsville over the weekend.

The protest, which started at the train station, continued outside the 73rd Precinct.

According to authorities, at around 3 p.m. Sunday, two police officers noticed a man entering the station without paying.

The officers followed the man to the elevated subway platform, but he refused orders to stop and muttered threats at the police, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news briefing later Sunday.

Police shot the man multiple times, but Gregory Delpeche, 49, who was riding the subway to work, was hit in the head by a bullet, along with a 26-year-old woman and one of the officers.

Both the woman and the injured officer are expected to recover, but Delpeche remains in critical condition.

"Right now he's breathing through a tube," Delpeche's cousin, Greg Nougues, told The Associated Press in a phone call Tuesday as he was on his way to visit him in the hospital. He added that the family was in a "waiting game."

Protesters at Tuesday's rally demanded more transparency and accountability from police.

Gregory Delpeche's family is expected to address the public at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Brownsville Recreation Center, where they are anticipated to call for a thorough investigation into the shooting.