Bronx duo opens chess center to empower youth: Project Pawn

At Project Pawn Learning Center in the Bronx, the quiet movement of chess pieces marks the realization of a dream for co-founders Chris Johnson and Abdul Sulaiman Jr., who discovered their love for the game at the same age as their current students.

"I would play chess in the morning, during school, after school—I’d play in every tournament in the city, traveling nationally, and it really helped me in life," recalled Johnson, co-founder and president of Project Pawn.

After years of mentoring kids through chess at various schools, they kept hearing the same feedback from parents and students: "You guys don’t have a location for us to come to. Your community is so strong. The kids love the program so much. You need a home base," said Sulaiman, co-founder and CEO.

After years of planning, they opened their own center on Sound View Avenue in September. Now, they serve up to 500 kids each week, who come after school and on weekends to play chess.

"It challenges you and makes you think—if I move here, what would happen?" one student shared. "I like putting my focus into the game and having my mind on it."

Johnson and Sulaiman say their goal in opening the center was to provide a safe place for building relationships and community, something they wish they had growing up. Beyond chess, they teach kids important life skills like self-regulation, reflection, and resilience.

"If you’re losing a game, you have to self-regulate and remind yourself that the game isn’t over. You can still make a comeback," Johnson told FOX 5.

Sulaiman added, "Learning those skills—what should I do next, how will I do it, and how do I overcome obstacles—is invaluable."

As chess grows in popularity across the country, with over 140 million members on chess.com, Johnson and Sulaiman hope their center will continue to grow along with the game.