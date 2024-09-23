Historic New Jersey church holds final mass: 'Today is a very sad day'

Parishioners sang their final song on Sunday, ringing through the Saint Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church in Bayonne.

It's a church that, before closing its doors, stood at the intersection of families, faith and generations of special moments.

"My parents were both married here," one member shared. "My daughter was baptized. All of my family, my grandparents, came from Ireland and here, it holds a lot."

Grandparents and grandchildren reflected on 110 years' worth of memories, taking their final seats in the sanctuary as songs, prayers and mass won’t ring through it next week.

"Basically, you hold it in your heart," the member added. "Many of us. Today is a very sad day in Bayonne for the downtown area everyone here as we’re grieving."

They’re grieving the loss of a spiritual safe haven where they prayed their worries away in exchange for what brought them there all along: peace and community.

"From baptism, communion, confirmation, marriage, my daughter Katherine was married here as well," said Mary Borello-Cerreta.

Clergy leaders made the decision to close the church this summer following a shrinking attendance by 35% since 201, on top of mounting costs of maintenance and repairs.

"I’m sure people are angry, confused, sad – all of the above," one member added.

But after the final mass, the archbishop of the Newark archdiocese issued a final blessing on the building, which felt bigger than a church.

It was an emotional final mass and now that the doors are closed, parishioners and church leaders are transitioned to Saint Mary's blocks away, which will be the new church home.