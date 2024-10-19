Over 500 frozen waffle types recalled from Walmart and Target due to listeria risk

A frozen waffle brand has recalled more than 500 types of waffles over listeria concerns.

The recall includes well-known brands including Best Choice, Good and Gather, Great Value, Hannaford, Kodiak, Publix, Simple Truth, and others.

What is listeria?

Listeria infection can be deadly for older Americans, pregnant women and consumers with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis sufferers may experience symptoms such as "fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

No illnesses have been reported from the waffle recall, according to Treehouse Foods.

If you have the recalled waffles, Treehouse Foods advises returning them to the retailer for a refund.