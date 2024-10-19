Expand / Collapse search

Over 500 frozen waffle types recalled from Walmart and Target due to listeria risk

By
Published  October 19, 2024 12:45pm EDT
Recalls
FOX 5 NY

Nationwide recall of 12 million pounds of meat

A massive recall of nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products has been issued due to listeria concerns.

NEW YORK - A frozen waffle brand has recalled more than 500 types of waffles over listeria concerns. 

The recall includes well-known brands including Best Choice, Good and Gather, Great Value, Hannaford, Kodiak, Publix, Simple Truth, and others.

Featured

National meat recall: List of NY, NJ schools impacted
article

National meat recall: List of NY, NJ schools impacted

The USDA has released a 342-page list of potentially affected items, detailing schools and restaurants across NYC, Jersey City, and Newark. Check here to see if your location is included.

What is listeria?

Listeria infection can be deadly for older Americans, pregnant women and consumers with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis sufferers may experience symptoms such as "fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

No illnesses have been reported from the waffle recall, according to Treehouse Foods. 

If you have the recalled waffles, Treehouse Foods advises returning them to the retailer for a refund.