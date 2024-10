An on-duty MTA train conductor was stabbed multiple times Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

It happened at 10:49 a.m. at the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue Station.

Police said the male conductor was stabbed in the torso and leg.

Police said he was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect is currently in custody.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more updates.