MTA workers demand increased safety measures after train conductor stabbing

Transit workers rallied on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn to demand increased safety measures following a brutal stabbing attack on one of their own.

The incident, which involved 64-year-old train conductor Myran Polluck, has sparked outrage among workers who feel unsafe performing their duties.

Polluck, a veteran of more than 25 years with the MTA, was stabbed seven times in the chest, stomach, and leg while clearing a train at the Utica Avenue station over a week ago. The attacker, 27-year-old Jonathan Davalos, has since been charged with second-degree attempted murder. Polluck remains in the hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Polluck's attack is just one in a series of violent incidents affecting MTA workers. According to the union, 31 transit workers have been assaulted while cleaning out trains in the last three years.

A recent NYU study supports the union’s claims, revealing that 89% of public-facing transit workers in NYC experienced some form of harassment or violence between 2020 and 2023.

At Thursday's rally, TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis called for increased police presence and enforcement on the subways to protect workers.

The union is also calling for action to address issues related to homelessness, mental health, and fare evasion, which they believe contribute to the unsafe conditions faced by MTA employees.