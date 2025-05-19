Diddy latest: Dawn Richard testifies, 'We could go missing' l LIVE updates

The Brief Shortly after Cassie finished testifying on Friday, prosecutors called another witness who was once close to Combs: Dawn Richard, a singer who appeared on his reality show "Making the Band." Richard testified that she witnessed Combs physically attack Cassie on multiple occasions. Richard sued Combs last year, accusing him of physical abuse, groping and psychological abuse during the years they worked together.



Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

What's happening today?

The trial resumed on Monday, May 19, when Dawn Richard told the jury that Combs threatened to kill her if she told anyone that she witnessed him beating his longtime girlfriend.

She went on to say Combs made the threat the day after she witnessed the Bad Boy Records founder try to hit Casandra "Cassie" Venture with a skillet and then beat her.

Richard also said that Combs told her and another woman who saw the attack that "we could go missing" if either revealed what they saw.

Is the Diddy trial going to be televised?

Unlike other recent high-profile celebrity trials, Combs’ court case won’t be broadcast live because federal courtrooms don’t allow electronic recordings inside — meaning courtroom sketch artists serve as the public’s eyes in the courtroom.

Diddy trial live updates from the courtroom

A central piece of evidence is a surveillance video from March 2016 that shows Combs striking and kicking his then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Prosecutors say the assault occurred during one of the so-called events.

November 16, 2023

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade, starting in 2007.

The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

Who is Diddy?

Sean "Diddy" Combs rose to fame in the 1990s as the founder of Bad Boy Records, helping launch the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Justin Bieber, Usher and so many more. Beyond music, he built a global brand spanning fashion, beverages, and television. Throughout his career, he has gone by names like Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Diddy.

Diddy is seen on June 05, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He remains one of New York’s most iconic entertainment figures — a fact that could complicate jury selection for this high-profile case. Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion

Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution

Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 4: Count Four charges the defendant with sex-trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Additional charge: Mann Act charge filed April 3 and an allegation that he forced a woman into sex trafficking between 2021 and 2023. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

At the center of the allegations are what investigators call "Freak Off" parties, where victims were allegedly drugged, coerced and exploited.

In March, Combs' homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Getty Images)

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a blistering three-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

From around 2009 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy held behind bars in Brooklyn

Since his arrest, Combs has been held at a federal detention center in Brooklyn — the borough where he was born and raised.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that security around his holding location has been heightened due to his celebrity status.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious charges that include sexual assault, sex trafficking, drugging, coercion, and racketeering. These allegations span across multiple civil and criminal lawsuits, with some plaintiffs claiming that Diddy used his wealth and power to exploit and abuse vulnerable individuals.

The charges stem from various accusations, including participation in "Freak Off" parties, where victims were allegedly drugged and coerced into sex acts. Combs has been accused of multiple counts of abuse, trafficking, and obstruction of justice.

Diddy indictment

The federal indictment against Diddy includes eight counts. The charges are extensive and include racketeering and sex trafficking, as well as more specific allegations of drugging victims and keeping an enormous supply of baby oil, orchestrating the "Freak Off" parties, and money laundering. The indictment paints a disturbing picture of a powerful figure using his influence to exploit and abuse vulnerable individuals, including minors.

How many years does he face?

In the context of Diddy’s legal troubles, the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charge plays a crucial role in the prosecution’s case. According to the FBI, RICO laws allow authorities to target organizations or individuals engaged in patterns of criminal behavior over time, including activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, extortion, and fraud.

In Diddy’s case, federal prosecutors have included RICO charges as part of the broader criminal indictment, alleging that he orchestrated a "freak off" sex trafficking operation, which involved drugging and coercing victims into sex acts. These allegations suggest a coordinated, long-term pattern of criminal behavior, which is a key component of what RICO is designed to address. The RICO charge helps prosecutors target not only Diddy but also any associates or business entities that may have been involved in a broader criminal enterprise.

As part of the case, Diddy faces allegations of racketeering, which could lead to significant penalties if convicted, including lengthy prison sentences and substantial fines, highlighting the severity of the charges.

‘Freak Offs’

The "Freak Offs" are described by federal prosecutors as private parties organized by Diddy, where participants were allegedly drugged and coerced into performing sex acts. These gatherings, at times, reportedly involved minors. Diddy is accused of trafficking victims and providing drugs to facilitate the abuse. Authorities are investigating further claims that these "Freak Off" parties were part of a larger pattern of sex trafficking.

Diddy, originally known as Puff Daddy, became famous in the 1990s when he founded Bad Boy Records. He launched the careers of iconic hip-hop artists like The Notorious B.I.G., and the label became one of the most successful in the music industry. Diddy expanded his influence into fashion with Sean John, and into television with the reality show "Making the Band." His business savvy and larger-than-life persona made him a dominant figure in pop culture.

1999 NYC nightclub shooting

In 1999, Diddy was involved in a shooting at a nightclub in New York City, which led to charges of bribery and weapon possession. The shooting occurred while Diddy was dating Jennifer Lopez. He was acquitted of all charges. Although this event does not relate directly to the current trial, it is part of Diddy's controversial history.

Who are Diddy’s family members?

Diddy has six biological children with various women, including Kim Porter and Sarah Chapman. He is also the father of Quincy Brown, Porter’s son from a prior relationship. His family has been central to his public image, with his children and his late ex-partner Kim Porter making regular appearances in the media. Porter’s tragic death in 2018 deeply affected Diddy, and he has publicly spoken about the impact it had on his life.

When was Diddy arrested and what happened?

Diddy was arrested in October 2024 at a New York City hotel on charges related to sex trafficking and drugging victims. A newly released video shows the moment of his arrest, which included his handcuffing and questioning. Authorities continue to investigate his connections to "Freak Off" parties and potential human trafficking.