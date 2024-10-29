Expand / Collapse search

New Diddy allegations involve 10-year-old boy at NYC hotel, teen from "Making the Band"

By
Published  October 29, 2024 9:33am EDT
New lawsuits accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexually assaulting two boys around 2004.

NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting two boys, according to CNN. 

In one case, the hip hop mogul is accused of drugging and assaulting a 10-year-old boy inside a New York City hotel room back in 2005. 

The other suit accuses him of a similar assault in 2008 against a then 17-year-old boy who was allegedly trying to become a contestant on the reality TV show, "Making the Band." 

The identities of the alleged victims have not been disclosed. 

Attorneys for Combs dismissed the latest allegations, accusing the lawyer who filed them of seeking publicity in a statement to CNN.

Diddy, 54, remains in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Last month, attorneys for more than 100 alleged victims shared claims of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation against him and other alleged perpetrators.

Those included allegations of violent sexual assault and rape, facilitation of drugs, false imprisonment, and sexual abuse of minors, including allegations involving a 9-year-old boy who was allegedly auditioning for Bad Boy Records prior to the assault. 

9-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted while auditioning for Bad Boy Records

Attorney details alleged victims sexual assault cases against Diddy

Buzbee says that in one alleged instance, a boy who was only 9 at the time attended an audition for Bad Boy Records in New York City, where they were allegedly abused by Diddy and several others in exchange for a record deal.

In one specific instance, Lead Counsel Tony Buzbee with The Buzbee Law Firm said a boy who was 9-years-old at the time was taken to an audition with Bad Boy Records in NYC along with other young boys when he was assaulted.

In the account, the alleged victim claimed he was sexually abused by Diddy and several others at the studio on a promise that he would get a record deal. 

"This individual was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio," Buzbee said.

Buzbee went on to explain how the patterns in the allegations suggest that Diddy exploited promises of career advancement to facilitate abuse.

Diddy trial

Diddy to remain in jail as bail fight continues

On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that the hip-hop mogul will remain locked up while a three-judge panel considers his latest bail request.

Combs is currently awaiting trial behind bars, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5 for sex trafficking charges. 

He has pleaded not guilty to allegations dating back to 2008. which were filed last month. Two judges have determined that Diddy would pose a threat to the community if released.

‘What did Diddy do?’

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires. 

From around 2008 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them. 

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy faces racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. 

He also faces more potential litigation in a handful of other civil suits and one criminal lawsuit.