Diddy family tree: Kids, partners, associates | Who are they?

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, a music giant since the mid-'90s, is currently facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

As his legal issues unfold, scrutiny falls on his close associates and family, including his children and his mother, who have appeared in NYC court alongside him to watch, although it's unclear what their views on his situation are amid the ongoing investigation.

SKIP TO: Diddy trial date | Diddy's mother | Cassie | Jennifer Lopez | Yung Miami | Diddy's children

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family depart from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The lack of public statements from Diddy’s family has added to the intrigue surrounding Kim Porter, the late mother of three of his children, and her untimely death.

So, who are they?

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Janice Combs and Diddy attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Diddy’s biological mother, Janice Combs, raised him in Mount Vernon and Harlem after his father, Melvin Earl Combs, was shot and killed while sitting in his car near Central Park West.

A former model and teacher's assistant, Janice defended her son in a statement released through her lawyer earlier this month.

She acknowledged that while Diddy has "made mistakes in the past, as we all have," he is "not the monster they have painted him to be." Janice expressed her heartbreak over seeing her son judged based on a narrative created from lies, rather than the truth. She has also been seen alongside her grandchildren outside of federal court in support of Diddy during his legal battles.

SKIP TO: Diddy trial date | Diddy's mother | Cassie | Jennifer Lopez | Yung Miami

Quincy Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Al B. Sure!, Quincy Brown and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend "The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay Expand

Quincy is the biological son of singer and producer Al B. Sure! and model Kim Porter. He was adopted by Diddy when he was around three years old. Born in 1991, Quincy is the oldest of Diddy’s seven children. He has appeared in dramas like "Star" and the Netflix film "The Holiday Calendar."

RELATED: Al Be Sure! talks about coming back from illness and a coma

Justin Combs

Image 1 of 3 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Justin Combs departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for his father Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Justin Combs is the first biological son of Diddy and Misa Hylton's son. Born in 1993, Justin is the oldest of two children the former couple have together.

Christian Combs

Christian Combs, also known as "King Combs," is the biological son of Diddy and model Kim Porter. He is the eldest of the three children the former couple has together. As a rapper, he has collaborated with artists like French Montana, Kodak Black, and even his father.

Twin daughters, Jessie, D'Lila

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on Septemb Expand

Born in 2006, Jessie and D'Lila are the twin daughters of Kim Porter and Diddy. Although the couple split a year after their birth, they reportedly co-parented until Porter passed away in 2018.

Chance Combs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV)

Chance, also born in 2006, is the daughter of Sarah Chapman and Diddy, and she is Sarah’s only child.

Love Combs

Love Sean is Diddy’s seventh child and the daughter of Dana Tran.

Diddy shared a video on Instagram of her in 2023, when she was 7 months old, calling her "his twin flame" as she babbled while playing with her mom.

Who is Kim Porter?

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Porter and Diddy have three children together---17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son, Christian Combs, 26.

The model, actress, and former assistant dated Diddy for 13 years in an on-again-off-again relationship that ended when she died.

Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Quincy is Combs' adopted son with Kim Porter.

Porter has appeared in films and TV series like "The Brothers" and "Single Ladies," and was very connected within the entertainment industry.

How did Kim Porter die?

Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton and Kim Porter during Sean P. Diddy Comb's 50 Fabulous Dinner Party at Private Residence in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for InStyle Magazine)

At the time, citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that police received a call to Porter's Los Angeles home around noon and the 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

AP reported that Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home after going into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms.

At the time it still remained unclear how she died.

Nearly two months later, the Los Angeles coroner's office confirmed that Porter had died from pneumonia.

Who is Misa Hylton?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Misa Hylton attends the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Hylton is a celebrity stylist and fashion designer known for her work with artists like Mary J. Blige and Lil' Kim. She is also the global creative partner for the brand MCM. Misa reportedly met Diddy while she was in high school and he was an intern in A&R. She is the mother of Justin Combs, Diddy’s son, as well as a son and daughter with her ex-husband, Jojo Brim.

Who is Sarah Chapman?

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 03: Sean Combs and Sarah Chapman attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) Expand

Chapman is the mother of Diddy’s daughter, Chance.

Kim Porter reportedly told Essence that when she found out Diddy was expecting a child with Sarah Chapman in 2006—while she was pregnant with their twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James—she felt deeply betrayed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: (L-R) Sarah Chapman, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Sean Combs, Jessie James Combs and Janice Combs attend The LadyLike Foundation Women Of Excellence Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 11, 2019 in Beverly Hill Expand

Although very little is publicly known about Chapman, who is a businesswoman, Diddy regularly expresses gratitude for her as the mother of his daughter.

Who is Dana Tran?

Not much is known about Dana Tran, the mother of Diddy’s seventh child. However, a birth certificate obtained by TMZ reveals that she works in the cybersecurity sector.

Who is Diddy's ‘adopted daughter'?

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: (L-R) Ava Baroni, Jessi Combs, Sean Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Lily Felipe attend the 5th Annual Ties & Tails Gala, "Mardi Paws" at Four Seasons Westlake Village on March 16, 2019 in Westlake Village, Ca Expand

According to TMZ, Sean "Diddy" Combs was joking when he claimed to have "adopted" a girl named Ava Baroni in 2020.

Sources informed the outlet that the video from four years ago, in which Combs, 54, referred to himself as Ava’s adoptive father, was merely "a skit" and has been "overblown by concerned fans."

Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Expand

R&B singer Cassie dated Diddy from 2007 to 2018.

In November 2023, she filed a lawsuit that sparked a wave of similar cases and public allegations against one of the music industry's most influential moguls.

READ MORE: Diddy appears to punch, kick, drag then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 video: report

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN allegedly shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting Cassie during a 2016 altercation. In her lawsuit filed in New York federal court, Ventura claims that Combs introduced her to his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" shortly after they met, and she signed to his label at the age of 19, while he was 37 in 2005.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs attend the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, 9th September 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Once referred to as "Puff Daddy" and "J.Lo," Diddy and Jennifer Lopez had a highly publicized relationship from 1999 to 2001.

In December 1999, the duo were arrested in New York City after a shooting in a nearby club, according to MTV.

The duo were arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: Diddy's legal troubles: J.Lo arrest, alleged assault on UCLA football coach | List

J.Lo was held by authorities for 14 hours handcuffed to a bench at a police precinct in Midtown, The Daily News reported at the time.

Combs was charged with illegal possession of a weapon, but was later acquitted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs leave The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) Expand

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee and a member of the female rap duo City Girls, first connected with Diddy in 2021 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2022.

In the Season 2 premiere of her show "Caresha Please," which Diddy helped launch, Miami opened up about their relationship. Addressing allegations of sex trafficking and abuse made by his former girlfriend Cassie, she stated, "I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time," adding, "that wasn’t my experience."

The couple has been spotted together at various high-profile events, including the 2023 Met Gala. During the episode, Miami acknowledged that the recent allegations have been mentally taxing, admitting she has cried at times.

Combs is scheduled to go on trial on May 5 for sex trafficking charges.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed last month based on allegations dating back to 2008.