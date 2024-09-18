Diddy's alleged 1,000 bottles of baby oil, 'Freak Off' parties explained

Questions are swirling around the salacious allegations at the center of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering charges , including his alleged "Freak Off" parties and the seizure of 1,000 bottles of baby oil by federal authorities.

He's accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed "Freak Offs."

Where is Diddy now?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 10: P Diddy is seen out and about on November 10, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial in a jail cell, has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking along with a slew of illicit crimes in a federal sex trafficking case,

A federal magistrate ordered him jailed without bail as he awaits trial.

What are ‘Freak Offs’?

The indictment accuses Combs of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes that used his "power and prestige" for "sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

"Freak Offs" were gatherings where Diddy allegedly wielded his power to lure victims into sex acts with male commercial sex workers, ccording to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of facilitating a network of associates and employees who helped keep victims in line using blackmail like the videos taken during the parties.

"In arranging these Freak Offs, Combs, with the assistance of members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, transported, and caused to be transported, commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally." — Sean Combs Indictment, USDNY

Diddy ‘Freak Off’ details

These employees would allegedly be in charge of facilitating the "Freak Offs" by booking hotel rooms.

Associates would allegedly arrange travel for victims, sex workers, and Diddy, in addition to delivering cash to pay the workers, and schedule IV fluid deliveries (used to recover from the parties).

Authorities say these "Freak Offs" occurred regularly even lasting multiple days.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Sean Combs also known as P Diddy is seen on June 05, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

His employees allegedly facilitated "Freak Offs" by handling travel, hotel arrangements, and supplying drugs and baby oil.

They also arranged travel for victims, sex workers, and Combs, resupplied him with necessary items, delivered cash to pay the workers, and scheduled IV fluid deliveries.

Diddy's baby oil

During the March search of his LA and Miami homes, law enforcement seized narcotics, videos, three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant they say were "Freak Off" supplies.

His employees would allegedly ensure that the "Freak Offs" were stocked with baby oil, linens, and lighting,

Could Diddy go to prison?

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo declared his client’s innocence, and said they would appeal the bail decision, with a hearing expected Wednesday afternoon.

A conviction on every charge in the indictment would require a mandatory 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.

Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits filed over the last few years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.