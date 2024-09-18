Diddy bail hearing today: Lawyer says 'Mr. Combs is a fighter'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently behind bars and plans to appeal after being denied bail on Wednesday in a federal sex trafficking case.

The music mogul is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008.

He's accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed "Freak Offs."

Attorneys described Diddy in court as "a serial abuser and a serial obstructor."

The scheduled Manhattan federal court hearing is expected to happen sometime Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ THE FULL INDICTMENT HERE

Where is Diddy now?

A federal judge ordered Diddy jailed without bail as he awaits trial.

He is reportedly being held at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell were once held.

Prosecutors also accuse Diddy of bribing and intimidating witnesses and victims in an attempt to keep them quiet, which many believe is in part why he's being held without bail.

Diddy's lawyer

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's lawyer, though, says he's determined.

"Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent," Agnifilo, said.

Agnifilo admitted Combs was "not a perfect person," acknowledging his drug use and "toxic relationships" but noted he was undergoing therapy (AP).

"The evidence in this case is extremely problematic," the attorney told the court, arguing the case arose from a long-term, consensual relationship that fell apart due to infidelity. Though he didn't name her, the details align with Combs' decade-long relationship with Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura.

Could Diddy go to prison?

Prosecutors said in court papers that they had interviewed more than 50 victims and witnesses and expect the number to grow. They said they would use financial, travel and billing records, electronic data and communications and videos of the "Freak Offs" to prove their case.

A conviction on every charge in the indictment would require a mandatory 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.

Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits filed over the last few years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.