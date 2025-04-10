Helicopter crash in Hudson River: At least 6 dead, sources say | LIVE

The Brief A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, police said. Police have confirmed that at least six people have died. The helicopter model has been confirmed as a Bell 206 L-4, which can hold up to seven people.



A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, killing at least six people, according to the Associated Press.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that at least five people were on board at the time of the crash.

Video shows helicopter falling into the Hudson River

Video appears to show a helicopter falling into the Hudson River, falling apart mid-air.

Rescue efforts are still underway in Lower Manhattan and on the Jersey City side of the river.

What happened?

What we know:

The helicopter went down near Pier 25, between West Street and Canal Street, according to initial reports.

What kind of helicopter was it?

The helicopter model has been confirmed as a Bell 206 L-4, which can hold up to seven people.

What's next:

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate, with the NTSB leading and providing further updates.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

The backstory:

The crash is reminiscent of a previous incident in the East River in 2018, where strong currents contributed to a deadly accident.

Pier 25

The area is popular for tourist helicopters, which are restricted to certain altitudes to avoid other air traffic.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but weather conditions were gusty.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.