Tech CEO from Spain among those killed in helicopter crash

The Brief A tourist helicopter appeared to fall apart midair and plummeted into the Hudson River, killing a family of three children and two adults visiting New York City from Spain and the pilot Thursday afternoon. Sources confirmed to FOX 5 NY that Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, was sightseeing in New York City when the helicopter he was aboard crashed. Witnesses say they saw the helicopter "falling apart" in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off.



A tourist helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon, killing all six people on board, including a family visiting from Spain and the pilot.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 10: Emergency crews pull wreckage of the helicopter out from the Hudson River after it crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan, on April 10, 2025 in New York, United States. All 6 passengers dead from helico Expand

Witnesses say they saw the helicopter "falling apart" in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. There were also reports of the propeller spinning without the aircraft as it fell.

Who were the victims in the crash?

Debris floats in the water at the scene where a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, killing all on board, according to New York Ci Expand

What we know:

Sources confirmed to FOX 5 NY that Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, was sightseeing in New York City when the helicopter he was aboard crashed. The identities of the other victims have not yet been officially released.

Police and firefighters work on the site after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River on April 10, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

Escobar was reportedly with his wife and their three children, all of whom were killed in the fiery crash when the tourist helicopter plunged into the Hudson River, according to the NYP.

What we don't know:

Names are being withheld pending family notification, but officials confirmed they were a family of five visiting from Spain.

While the identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification, officials have confirmed they were a family from Spain. The nature of the trip remains unclear, and further details are still being investigated.

Helicopter crash flight path

ANKARA, TURKIYE - APRIL 11: An infographic titled "Helicopter crashes into Hudson River" created in Ankara, Turkiye on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Timeline:

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the aircraft, a Bell 206 flying for New York Helicopters, took off from a Lower Manhattan heliport at 2:59 p.m. It flew along the Manhattan shoreline before losing control near Pier A Park in Hoboken at approximately 3:08 p.m.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 10: A helicopter is seen floating after it crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan, on April 10, 2025 in New York, United States. All 6 passengers dead from helicopter crash into Hudson River near lower Manh Expand

Witness Bruce Wall described seeing the helicopter "falling apart" midair, with the tail and propeller detaching. The propeller continued spinning as the aircraft plummeted.

FDNY divers recovered two victims immediately, and two others were taken to local hospitals, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

‘How did this happen?’

Police and firefighters work on the site after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River on April 10, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

The only evidence at this point in the investigation is eyewitness accounts and bystander video, both of which suggest that the helicopter’s rotor blades – and maybe even the entire assembly – separated mid-flight, with catastrophic consequences.

According to The New York Times, New York Helicopter Charter has a history of past incidents.

In 2015, one of its aircraft apparently crashed while hovering just 20 feet off the ground after takeoff in northern New Jersey.

Two years earlier, another helicopter lost power during a sightseeing tour and was forced to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River near Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Michael Roth, the CEO of NY Helicopter Tours said the crash was devastation.

"I’m a father and a grandfather and to have children on there, I’m devastated. I’m absolutely devastated. And I haven’t seen anything like that in my 30 years in the helicopter business," Roth said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.