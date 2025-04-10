The Brief A plane hit another plane's wing while on the runway at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport, according to members of Congress who say they were onboard. Two American Airlines planes clipped wings at Reagan Airport, according to the FAA. One flight was bound for JFK International Airport and the other was headed to Charleston International Airport.



A plane hit another plane's wing while on the runway at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport on Thursday afternoon, according to members of Congress who say they were onboard.

What we know:

Two American Airlines planes clipped wings at Reagan Airport, according to the FAA. One flight was bound for JFK International Airport and the other was headed to Charleston International Airport.

"While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe," posted New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer Tuesday afternoon.

"Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok," said New York Representative Nick LaLota.

Photo via Rep. Nick LaLota.

According to LaLota, New York Representative Grace Meng was also on board the flight, "handing out grapes."

Both aircraft have returned to gates and no injuries were reported.

What's next:

The FAA said in a statement that they would investigate the incident.

There is no effect on flight operations at Reagan Airport, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.