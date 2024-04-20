Diddy investigation raises questions on death of Kim Porter, former partner, mother of 3

article

Close confidants, associates, and family members of Sean "Diddy" Combs are being called into question amid the ongoing sex trafficking investigation into the music mogul.

Since Diddy's past is now under the microscope, he has been the subject of many conspiracy theories.

This includes the mother of three of his seven children, Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018, at the age of 47.

"We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. ... And I miss you so much. Super Black Love." — Combs posted on Twitter in 2018, now known as ‘X’

Porter and Diddy have three children together---17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son, Christian Combs, 26.

"For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," Combs said in a tweet at the time that included a video of him cuddling up to a pregnant Porter.

"But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship," he said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Questions around Diddy's former lovers are of concern following a lawsuit alleging that the mogul subjected R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations, calling them "lies." The two reached a settlement 24 hours later.

Who is Kim Porter?

The model, actress, and former assistant dated Diddy for 13 years in an on-again-off-again relationship that ended when she died.

Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Quincy is Combs' adopted son with Kim Porter.

Porter has appeared in films and TV series like "The Brothers" and "Single Ladies," and was very connected within the entertainment industry.

How did Kim Porter die?

At the time, citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that police received a call to Porter's Los Angeles home around noon and the 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

AP reported that Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home after going into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms.

At the time it still remained unclear how she died.

Tributes began pouring in online after news of Porter's death broke.

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

A little over a week after her passing, Combs eulogized Porter at her funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

Numerous celebrities, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Kim and producer Russell Simmons attended the ceremony, which ended with fireworks.

The funeral took place at Cascade Hill Church.

The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said in a statement that "God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her."

Nearly two months later, the Los Angeles coroner's office confirmed that Porter had died from pneumonia.

They released the results of its investigation into Porter's Nov. 15 death. Investigators determined after an autopsy that her death was from natural causes.

Combs called Porter "more than a soul mate" in a tweet after her death.

Diddy has two other children, Justin Dior Combs with fashion designer Misa Hylton, and Chance Combs with internet personality Sarah Chapman.

On December 10, 2022, People reported that Diddy welcomed his seventh child with cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.