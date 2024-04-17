Diddy investigation: Timeline of events

It's been five months since R&B singer Cassie accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual abuse in an explosive lawsuit that set off a media frenzy.

Despite reaching a settlement, authorities with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided two properties owned by Combs in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

Since then, many legal experts and officials have said there are signs that the investigation may be further along than previously thought.

A former federal prosecutor told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that Diddy might even be facing a RICO sex trafficking case.

"They have now conducted two public search warrants of two homes. That's a significant step in any investigation. It means they have probable cause to believe a crime has been committed and that they'll find evidence of that crime in those locations," Nadia Shihata, a former federal prosecutor and current partner of the law firm Shihata and Geddes LLP said.

Combs has denied the allegations and so far there have been no arrests.

Here is a timeline of the details following the allegations.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, was accused in a lawsuit of subjecting R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations.

The suit alleges that, "prone to uncontrollable rage," he subjected her to "savage" beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her. It alleges he plied her with drugs, and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

Brafman called the allegations "lies."

By the end of 2023, Diddy had been accused of sexual assault in three other lawsuits by different women.

Months later, Diddy’s LA and Miami homes were reportedly raided.

Homeland Security Investigation agents were seen at the entrance of his Miami beach home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024.

That same day, agents raided his $40 million Los Angeles home.

At this point, the music mogul had become the subject of significant media attention as a result of the raids.

Although Combs was not present during the raids, his two sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, were briefly detained.

Followign the raids of his Miami and LA homes, it became evident that the investigation involving Sean "Diddy" Combs was moving along.

Former NYPD Det. Derrick Parker, known as the "Hip Hop Cop", who is familiar with the producer told FOX 5 NY "it's not looking that great," with regard to the investigation.

Diddy's inner circle, including lawyers and public relations experts, met in Miami following the raids to devise some strategies to counter the barrage of negative comments and publicity on social media.

"Right now, I know that he has hired power attorneys, with all these allegations that are coming out against him, against other people, a lot of people starting to be very nervous about what's going on," Parker said.

The music producer under investigation, took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming photographs featuring his 17-month-old daughter.

Combs captioned the picture, "HAPPY EASTER from Bay Love," while opting to disable comments on the post.

Misa Hylton, mother of two of Diddy's sons, raised concerns following the federal raids.

She posted video from inside Combs' LA home during the raid. Hylton called the raid overtly militarized and deplorable, saying her son Justin had several lasers pointed at his chest, and her son Christian had a gun pointed at his head while handcuffed.

Diddy and his attorneys have categorically denied all the allegations in the civil cases. He has not been charged with any crime in connection with the sex abuse allegations

Law enforcement officials confirm that a federal sex trafficking investigation is ongoing.