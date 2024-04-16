Diddy investigation: Ex-Bad Boy rapper speaks out after prison release

Harlem rapper Travell "G. Dep" Coleman, a former protégé to Sean "Diddy'' Combs, is speaking out amid the slew of sex trafficking allegations surrounding the mogul.

Coleman, 49, was convicted of second-degree murder back in 2012, and granted clemency last year.

He says he wants to work with Diddy despite the claims against him.

"I've got a lot of songs, bro. I'm looking for you, you know, so we could get, you know, some type of musical situation going. — Travell "G. Dep" Coleman

Prior to his conviction, he was signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records and is most known for songs like "Special Delivery" and "Let’s Get It."

While many of Diddy's associates have remained silent about the case, G. Dep says he's ready to work.

FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers sat down with the rapper who claims he has notebooks with over 400 songs that he wrote behind bars.

Who is G. Dep?

Travell "G. Dep" Coleman was granted clemency by New York Governor Kathy Hochul after admitting to committing a nearly two-decade-old cold case murder in 2010.

Coleman served 13 years of a 15-year-to-life sentence in prison.

Now, he's a married father of three looking to revive his career and build a future for his family.

"To see him [Diddy] in the studio at work was amazing," — Travell "G. Dep" Coleman

He said he spent many days and nights with Diddy and never saw any of the shocking behavior described in the civil lawsuit.

LAS VEGAS - MAY 03: G Dep poses for photos at the World Hip-Hop Championship on May 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

"And I'm like, when did that happen? We were in the studio for months on end with each other."

G. Dep said he was recruited by deceased hip hop artist Black Rob, who brought him onto Bad Boy Records.

He went through months of artist training and development alongside Diddy, who he said was a hands-on producer who played an active role in making hit songs--even working on the sound boards himself.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Homeland Security Investigation agents are seen at the entrance of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs's home at Star Island in Miami Beach on March 25, 2024. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Coleman said he knows the investigation is serious but that there's 'what people say and what is proven in court'.

"People should, you know, give people, you know, the benefit of the doubt," he said. "People can say anything."

Sex trafficking allegations latest

Combs has denied the allegations and so far there have been no arrests. Everything seems quiet, but a lot is going on behind the scenes as the investigation moves forward.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that some who have been close to Diddy are hiring lawyers to deal with inquiries from federal investigators.

Law enforcement tell FOX 5 that the raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes yielded a variety of evidence.