Source: Weapons, videos found inside Diddy’s homes

By
Updated  March 29, 2024 9:34am EDT
NYPD’s ‘Hip Hop Cop’ on ‘Diddy’ investigation

FOX 5 NY has learned from sources that investigators found weapons inside the homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs. Former NYPD Det. Derrick Parker, known as the "Hip Hop Cop" joined Good Day New York to discuss the latest with the situation.

According to the source, law enforcement officers retrieved videos from the property. No details of what is in the videos that were collected.

TMZ obtained video of the inside of his Los Angeles home after the raid by federal agents. 

Music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014.

According to the Associated Press, Combs is the target of a sex trafficking investigation that comes after he was hit with a wave of civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and trafficking.

FOX 5 NY has also learned exclusively that "Diddy" is currently in Miami. Authorities know where he is and have been in touch with his legal team. Sources said he's trying to avoid the paparazzi and will not be arrested soon.

On Monday, Homeland Security raided Combs’ home, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

FOX 11’s crew at the scene learned the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters. Investigators also raided Combs’ Miami home on Star Island, which he purchased in 2021. 

Feds raid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mansions

Homeland Security agents raided homes in Miami and Los Angeles belonging to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. FOX 5 NY’s Teresa Priolo has the latest.

Located in the lavish neighborhood of Holmby Hills, the home measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000 square-foot guesthouse, according to TMZ. 

The European-style villa has a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room and even has an underwater swimming tunnel which connects to a grotto, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

The mansion is fairly new; built in 2014, it comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's also a separate spa house which comes with a steam room, massage room and a beauty salon, TMZ reported. 