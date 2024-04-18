Diddy's legal troubles: J.Lo arrest, alleged assault on UCLA football coach | List

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing a slew of allegations including connections to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

But it's not the first time the "Bad Boy" musician crossed paths with the law.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 02: Sean "Puffy" Combs addresses media during press conference at Plaza Hotel. (Photo by Clarence Sheppard/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Expand

Diddy's award-studded career spanning three decades has long been larded by a laundry list of legal troubles including sexual assault, rape allegations, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nearly all the allegations have been denied by his lawyers and later dismissed.

1992: Diddy tied to deadly stampede in Harlem

NEW YORK - JULY 20: Rapper/actor Sean "P. Diddy" Combs speaks at a press conference to announce plans for the Citizen Change Campaign at NYU's Kimmel Auditorium July 20, 2004 in New York City. Citizen Change is a national, non-partisan organization c Expand

In 1992, several people were killed and injured during a celebrity basketball game in Harlem, New York.

Diddy was one of the promoters of the event. No charges were filed against him.

1999: Diddy arrested along with Jennifer Lopez

In December 1999, "Puff Daddy" and "J.Lo" Jennifer Lopez were arrested in New York City after a shooting in a nearby club, according to MTV.

The duo were arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 9: Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez and hip hop mogul Sean "Puffy" Combs attend the 16th Annual MTV Video Music Awards After Party on September 9, 1999 at Ruby Foo's in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collectio Expand

J.Lo was held by authorities for 14 hours handcuffed to a bench at a police precinct in Midtown, The Daily News reported at the time.

Combs was charged with illegal possession of a weapon, but was later acquitted.

UNITED STATES - JULY 14: Sean "Puffy" Combs in recording studio at 321 W. 44th St. (Photo by Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Expand

2015: Diddy accused of swinging kettlebell at a UCLA coach

In 2015, Variety reported that Diddy was accused of assaulting a UCLA football coach. Combs allegedly swung a kettlebell at the assistant coach.

He was arrested at the time and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but the charges were later dropped.

2017: Diddy sued by former chef for sexual harassment

In 2017, Diddy's former chef Cindy Rueda sued the mogul for sexual harassment, the Hollywood Reporter retaliation, defamation, failure to pay overtime and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

Local outlets reported that the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount in February 2019.

US Rap star Puff Daddy poses for the photographers during the 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards, at the Point in Dublin 11 November 1999. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

2023: Diddy accused of subjecting Cassie to yearslong abusive relationship

Diddy was accused in a lawsuit of subjecting R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations, calling them "lies."

2024: Diddy accused of sexual assault by a male music producer

In February, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

He says Combs subjected him to unsolicited groping and sexual touching of his anus on multiple occasions.

Combs' lawyer disputed the claims, calling them "pure fiction" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

