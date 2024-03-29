NYPD’s ‘Hip Hop Cop’ on Diddy investigation: ‘It’s not looking that great’ l WATCH

Former NYPD Det. Derrick Parker, known as the "Hip Hop Cop", joined Good Day New York with his thoughts on how the investigation into Sean "Diddy" Combs plays out.

"It's not looking that great," Parker said. "Right now, I know that he has hired power attorneys, with all these allegations that are coming out against him, against other people, a lot of people starting to be very nervous about what's going on."

The music mogul's Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided Monday as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, a major escalation in the scrutiny of the hugely influential hip-hop producer and executive. Combs has been the defendant in several sexual abuse lawsuits in recent months.

Earlier Friday morning, FOX 5 NY learned from sources that investigators found weapons inside the homes of Combs. According to the source, law enforcement officers retrieved videos from the property but have not provided further details about the videos.

In the 90s, Parker was assigned to the NYPD, and assisted in arresting Combs "in several instances where there were some crimes committed."

"Right now with the guns, they're going to check them, trace them, see if they were used in any crimes," Parker said.

How about the videos?

"They're gonna look at them and see if there's any criminality on those videos and then they'll go from there," Parker said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"What's gonna happen is that the government's gonna go through all these things that they have recovered and then see if there's any criminality. If any charges are to be brought, they'll bring them later," Park said.

Combs and his attorneys have denied all of the lawsuits' allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.