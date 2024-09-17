Diddy used 'empire' to 'fulfill his sexual desires': What indictment alleges

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday following his arrest late Monday in Manhattan.

Click here to read the full indictment.

The indictment claims he physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

Read Diddy's full indictment below

Diddy indictment: List of charges

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

From around 2009 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Count 1: Diddy Racketeering Conspiracy

In the first count, Diddy is indicted on racketeering charges involving threats and coercion to "fulfill his sexual desires."

Prosecutors claim Diddy led a criminal enterprise "whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

Authorities allege that he exerted control over victims by promising career opportunities, providing and threatening to withhold financial support, dictating how they looked, monitoring their health records and controlling where they lived.

Count 2: Diddy Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion

The second count of the federal indictment details a trafficking incident with "Victim 1" whom they allege Diddy knowingly recruited, enticed, and transported for "commercial sex acts."

They claim Diddy’s actions impacted interstate and foreign commerce through reckless threats of force.

In the third count of the indictment, Diddy is accused of knowingly transporting a victim across state lines with the intent to engage them in prostitution.

Prosecutors also allege that he attempted and willfully transported female victims and sex workers for this purpose on multiple occasions.

Why was Diddy arrested?

"Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," said Nicholas Biase, Chief of Public Affairs for the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."