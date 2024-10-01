Over 100 accuse Diddy of sexual assault: 'You can't hide forever'

Attorneys for more than 100 alleged victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs shared claims of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation against him and other alleged perpetrators.

Lead Counsel Tony Buzbee with The Buzbee Law Firm and Ava Law Group announced the nature of the lawsuits in a Houston press conference Tuesday.

He said the nature of the cases against Combs include violent sexual assault and rape, facilitation of drugs, false imprisonment, and sexual abuse of minors.

These crimes, according to Buzbee, were often allegedly committed at Diddy's ‘all white parties,’ ‘puppy parties’, and sometimes at auditions--which he says often took place in Los Angeles, Miami, Manhattan, and the Hamptons.

Buzbee added that in a lot of cases he's seen, the alleged victims were drug tested after the assault, and Xylazine, also known as 'tranq,' was found in their system.

"You can't hide skeletons in the closets forever," Buzbee said.

Statement from Buzbee: "This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue. We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefitted from this egregious behavior."

Combs, 54, is accused of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes that used his "power and prestige" for "sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

The Bad Boys Records founder was arrested in New York on Sept. 16. In the indictment, he's accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong sexual performances dubbed "Freak Offs." He's pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison.

A recently resurfaced video features Combs joking about his now-infamous parties while making a chilling prediction about his future.

In the clip from Entertainment Tonight, recorded in 1999, Combs discusses his White Party, which he describes as the hottest ticket in town.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Teyana Taylor's Dirty Thirty Birthday Party at 111 Lincoln Road on December 9, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) Expand

"They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don’t want me to throw the parties anymore," Combs tells the interviewer. "But we ain't gonna stop. We’re going to keep having fun and bringing people together from all walks of life."

Combs launched the White Party in the Hamptons over Labor Day Weekend in 1998, with the final event taking place in Los Angeles in 2009.