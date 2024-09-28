Diddy charges explained, what the indictment alleges

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in an indictment that was unsealed following his arrest in Manhattan.

He is reportedly on suicide watch inside a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

From around 2009 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Here are the counts and what they allege:

In the first count, Diddy is indicted on racketeering charges involving threats and coercion to "fulfill his sexual desires."

Prosecutors claim Diddy led a criminal enterprise "whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

Authorities allege that he exerted control over victims by promising career opportunities, providing and threatening to withhold financial support, dictating how they looked, monitoring their health records and controlling where they lived.

The second count of the federal indictment details a trafficking incident with "Victim 1" whom they allege Diddy knowingly recruited, enticed, and transported for "commercial sex acts."

They claim Diddy’s actions impacted interstate and foreign commerce through reckless threats of force.

In the third count of the indictment, Diddy is accused of knowingly transporting a victim across state lines with the intent to engage them in prostitution.

Prosecutors also allege that he attempted and willfully transported female victims and sex workers for this purpose on multiple occasions.