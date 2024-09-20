Diddy placed on suicide watch in jail cell as more accusers come forward: report

Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been placed on suicide watch inside a special housing unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following suspicions that he's become a target.

This comes after he was denied his request for bail on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking along with a slew of illicit crimes in a federal sex trafficking case.

"For Diddy's safety, the rapper has been kept in a Special Housing Unit, away from the general population. He likely could be a target in prison, given his celebrity stature and the nature of the allegations against him," John Fuller, a consultant known for his high-profile clients, tells TMZ.

TMZ also reports that the feds are talking to two sex workers about their encounters with Diddy and that they have already spoken to one of them.

The worker reportedly says they are willing to tell their story about an interaction with Diddy that happened in 2014.

"You can't, as a prosecutor, subpoena or force a witness to come speak to you in your office" Criminal defense attorney Jeremy Saland explains, "but you have them speak in front of a grand jury."

"But it doesn't bode well…it's not a good thing if you're [on] the Sean Combs team," Saland added.

How is Diddy doing?

The music mogul's mental state is currently unknown, but it is likely that being placed on watch requires him to follow a highly regimented daily routine, with strict instructions on when to wake up, eat, sleep, and shower.

His defense team is reportedly working to move him to a different facility in New Jersey as he awaits trial.

TMZ also reports that, due to his celebrity status and the allegations, this could bring unwanted attention from other inmates.

"He becomes a target because, it's like what we've been told, it's like a badge of honor if you're able to inflict some violence on Diddy," TMZ's Charles Latibeaudiere tells FOX 5.

Criminal defense attorney Jeremy Saland states that if officials gather sufficient information from the sex workers who are expected to come forward, new charges could be filed against Diddy.

Where is Diddy?

Combs, 54, was sent to MDC on Tuesday — a place that’s been described as "hell on earth" and an "ongoing tragedy." The facility, the only federal jail in New York City, has been plagued by problems since it opened in the 1990s. In recent years, its conditions have been so stark that some judges have refused to send people there

It has also been home to a number of high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and Michael Cohen.

A federal magistrate ordered him jailed without bail as he awaits trial. Combs asked a judge Wednesday if he could wait for his trial from his luxury home on an island near Miami Beach instead of the grim federal jail. He was denied that request.

What are ‘Freak Offs’?

The indictment accuses Combs of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes that used his "power and prestige" for "sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

"Freak Offs" were gatherings where Diddy allegedly wielded his power to lure victims into sex acts with male commercial sex workers, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of facilitating a network of associates and employees who helped keep victims in line using blackmail like the videos taken during the parties.

Diddy's baby oil

During the March search of his LA and Miami homes, law enforcement seized narcotics, videos, three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant they say were "Freak Off" supplies.

His employees would allegedly ensure that the "Freak Offs" were stocked with baby oil, linens, and lighting.

Could Diddy go to prison?

Prosecutors said in court papers that they had interviewed more than 50 victims and witnesses and expect the number to grow. They said they would use financial, travel and billing records, electronic data and communications and videos of the "Freak Offs" to prove their case.

A conviction on every charge in the indictment would require a mandatory 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.

Combs and his attorneys have denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits filed over the last few years.