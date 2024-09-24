Alleged Diddy victim Thalia Graves speaks publicly for first time

Thalia Graves, an alleged victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs, spoke out publicly for the first time against the disgraced music mogul.

Combs, 54, is charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering. The indictment, which details allegations dating back to 2009, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years "to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

The Bad Boys Records founder was arrested in New York on Sept. 16. In the indictment, he's also accused of using his "power and prestige" to induce female victims and male sex workers in "freak offs."

If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Combs was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — a place that’s been described as "hell on earth" and an "ongoing tragedy" — after pleading not guilty. It has also been home to many high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

A judge on Wednesday denied a request by Combs’ lawyers to let him await trial under house arrest at his $48 million mansion on an island in Miami Beach, Florida.

Authorities claimed Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment.

During raids on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March, authorities seized "freak off supplies" along with three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, the court docs stated. The feds also took "cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Diddy's staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the freak offs, more than 1,000 bottles altogether," Williams said at a press conference.

Most recently, a resurfaced video of Combs joking about his now infamous parties sees him make an ominous prediction about his future.

In the clip from Entertainment Tonight, recorded in 1999, Combs is being interviewed about his White Party being the hottest ticket in town.

"They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more," Combs tells the interviewer. "But we aint’ gonna stop. We’re going to keep on having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life."

Combs started the White Party in the Hamptons on Labor Day Weekend in 1998, with the last one happening in Los Angeles in 2009.

Many famous names have been spotted at the event over the years, none of whom have been implicated in the criminal case.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help available. Talk to highly trained anti-trafficking advocates at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.







