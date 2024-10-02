New Diddy allegations involve 9-year-old boy, pregnant woman: attorney

Attorneys for more than 100 alleged victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs shared claims of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation against him and other alleged perpetrators.

The cases against Combs include allegations of violent sexual assault and rape, facilitation of drugs, false imprisonment, and sexual abuse of minors, including allegations involving a 9-year-old boy who was allegedly auditioning for Bad Boy Records prior to the assault.

"It's the same theme, and it all involves some sort of drug." — Lead counsel Tony Buzbee, Buzbee Law Firm

Lead Counsel Tony Buzbee with The Buzbee Law Firm and Ava Law Group says that many of the alleged assault victims tested positive for Xylazine, a horse tranquilizer known as 'tranq,' and noted that in most cases, they were pressured to consume spiked drinks.

"The admission to this party was that you had to drink this ‘chosen drink’ that was handed to you," Buzbee noted.

"Let that sink in for a minute," Buzbee added.

NOTE: According to Tony Buzbee, the following allegations have been thoroughly corroborated, vetted, and supported by collected evidence for lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy has not been criminally charged in connection with any of the allegations outlined. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

In one instance, Buzbee says a boy who was 9-years-old at the time was taken to an audition with Bad Boy Records in NYC along with other young boys when he was assaulted.

In the account, the alleged victim claims he was sexually abused by Diddy and several others at the studio on a promise that he would get a record deal.

"This individual was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio," Buzbee said.

Buzbee explained how Diddy allegedly exploited the promise of career advancement to facilitate abuse.

One alleged instance involved a 15-year-old boy who was told that Diddy would "make him a star," but that he needed to have "a visit in private about it first, away from his parents."

Buzbee says the alleged victim claims Combs made him perform oral sex on him.

Another alleged incident includes a 15-year-old who was flown to New York City to attend a "Diddy party" where she was drugged and taken into a private room with him.

The woman claims Diddy and other individuals "took turns raping her."

A woman who was 26-years-old at the time of the incident, alleges that she was picked up from the airport by Diddy and several others in a black SUV.

She claims, according to Buzbee, that she was given one drink before waking up the next day "not knowing what had happened, but with pain and damage to both [private parts]."

The woman was allegedly then taken to the hospital without underwear or shoes.

In another incident, a woman says she allegedly attended a group dinner at Diddy's Miami mansion before she believes she was assaulted.

She claims that she wasn't drinking at the time because she was pregnant, but that she was allegedly given a laced drink and blacked out.

"She blacked out, and she woke up in the same bed with Mr. Combs," Buzbee said adding, "her [private parts] were torn and sore."

In a separate incident, a woman who was 22-years-old at the time, claims Diddy "saw her on the street, asked to attend a party in a hotel."

She then went to the party, was allegedly given one drink and was "so messed up," she went to the hospital where they found cocaine and horse tranquilizer in her blood.

"I could go on. I mean, literally, you're sensing a theme here. It's the same theme and it all involves some sort of drug," Buzbee said.

Buzbee concluded with a quote from "a very young man" who shared his experience of what allegedly happened to him "at the hands of Sean Diddy Combs and his friends" during an effort to secure a record deal.

"Had he [Diddy] not been in power, I feel like I could have been something great. I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me," Buzbee read aloud.

The identities of the alleged victims are unknown at this time and Buzbee says they plan to file the cases under pseudonyms until the court orders otherwise.

These allegations have stirred significant controversy, prompting discussions on legal avenues and victim protection in high-profile cases.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Erica Wolff, an attorney for Sean Diddy Combs, responded to the allegations, saying:

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help available. Talk to highly trained anti-trafficking advocates at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.