These are key players in the Diddy trial, celebrities mentioned

There are several high-profile names involved with the Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial that is set to begin next week.

Names like Maurene Comey, Kanye West, Marc Agnifilo and Michael B. Jordan to name a few.

The legal battle will pit a seasoned team of federal prosecutors, some with experience in high-profile sex crimes cases, against a defense stacked with well-known attorneys from across the country.

The defamed music mogul faces one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial’s main players

The trial is taking place in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Judge Subramanian is a Columbia Law School graduate and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and was appointed a federal judge by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Prosecution

The prosecution team is made up of eight assistant U.S. attorneys – seven of them women. One of which includes Maurene Comey, who is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.

She was also among the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Diddy's defense team

Marc Agnifilo

Diddy’s legal team is made up of seven defense attorneys led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is also defending Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Brian Steel

Also on the defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that went on for nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

Mark Geragos

Another name that’s recently surfaced is Mark Geragos, whose daughter, Teny Geragos, is part of Diddy’s defense team.

The judge in Diddy's criminal trial reportedly issued a warning to Mark Geragos over his public comments about the case and says he’ll be listening weekly to his podcast, "2 Angry Men," which he co-hosts with TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

During the first day of jury selection, potential jurors were given a long list of celebrity and industry names that could come up during the trial.

These individuals are not involved in the trial itself, but they may be mentioned in testimony or potentially called as witnesses due to their past personal or professional connections to Sean "Diddy" Combs or others tied to the case.

Jurors were asked whether they recognized any of the names or knew anything about them that might prevent them from being impartial. No explanation was given as to how each person might be connected to the case.

The list included several high-profile figures, each with potential connections to the case.

Michael B. Jordan

Actor Michael B. Jordan allegedly once dated prosecution witness Cassie Ventura.

Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West and Kid Cudi were also named, though their specific ties to the case are unclear.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child was included as well.

Dawn Richard

Singer Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane, has previously sued Combs for alleged sexual assault.

Music producer Dallas Austin once dated Kim Porter, the late mother of several of Combs’ children.

Yung Miami

Rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, was in an open relationship with Combs until after the charges surfaced.

Cassie Ventura

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura is also a big name in the trial.

Ventura has chosen to testify using her real name, but other alleged victims have been allowed to remain anonymous.

Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit, in which she accused Diddy of years of abuse, including beatings and rape, is arguably what prompted federal charges, with allegations of forced sex and drug use during their on-again-off-again relationship from 2007.

Combs has denied the accusations through his attorney.

Since 2023, dozens of men and women have filed lawsuits against Combs, accusing him of sexual or physical abuse. Many claim they were drugged at events hosted by Combs and abused while unconscious.

Combs has denied all accusations through his lawyers.

Some lawsuits also allege that other celebrities were involved in or witnessed the abuse.

However, most of these allegations are not part of the criminal case. Prosecutors are focusing on a smaller group of accusers and allegations with physical evidence or witness testimony.