2025 NYC primary election update: Cuomo, Mamdani lead crowded mayoral race

With the 2025 New York City primary elections less than two weeks away, the race to unseat incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is heating up.

Early voting is already beginning to show strong participation across all five boroughs.

According to unofficial data from the NYC Board of Elections, as of the close of polls on day two (Sunday) of early voting, a total of 66,361 voters had checked in.

The breakdown by borough is as follows:

Manhattan: 21,565

Brooklyn: 23,637

Queens: 13,823.

The Bronx: 5,170.

Staten Island: 2,166

These numbers reflect cumulative check-ins and underscore the critical role early voting plays in the city’s election process.

Here’s the latest in the race.

Sunday, June 22: Last day to vote early.

Tuesday, June 24: Primary Election Day

On Election Night, results will only show first-choice votes from early voting, in-person voting and processed absentee ballots. Final results will be certified after all ballots have been processed.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

** Editor's Note: Voter registration for the 2025 NYC primary elections - in person and online - is now closed.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to a May survey , Cuomo was at 35%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Lander at 10%. The survey was conducted May 23-26.

Marist College: According to a poll conducted in May, Cuomo was at 44%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Adams at 11%. The survey of 3,383 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from May 1-8.

Siena College: An April poll had Cuomo at 34%, followed by Mamdani at 16%. The poll surveyed 811 registered voters, with a specific focus on 556 Democratic voters.

Where are the candidates?

On the first day of early voting, all major candidates hit the campaign trail across New York City.

Andrew Cuomo kicked off his day at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in Harlem. Sharpton did not endorse anyone but criticized Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander for their cross-endorsement that excluded City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Lander and Adams are currently polling in third and fourth place.

Mamdani campaigned in high-turnout areas like the Upper West Side and Co-op City in the Bronx. He was also scheduled to rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday night.

Cuomo is backed by Fix the City, a super PAC that has raised $20 million. Voters are already seeing a flood of campaign ads and fliers.

The race is picking up momentum between former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Several reports have described the race as "split all over the place," with candidates and voters divided on key issues like Israel and the crisis in Gaza.

In a striking reversal, the city’s teachers union announced Friday it would not endorse anyone in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Mamdani, who is 33, admits that Cuomo, who is 67, boasts more experience, but he argues that's not necessarily a good thing.

The former governor argues that Mamdani is simply not ready to be mayor.

What they're saying:

"So just imagine the job interview for mayor of the city of New York. ‘Hello, I'm applying for the job of the mayor of city of New York. OK. Do you have management experience? No. Have you managed 100 people before? No. Have you managed 50 people before? No. You have experience dealing with Washington because we have this fellow named Trump who's a problem. No,’" Cuomo said.

The other side:

"New Yorkers need to ask themselves in this moment what kind of experience do they want?" Mamdani said. "Do they want the experience of a man who has been funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump back in the White House?"

Election spotlight

A new poll is showing a shake-up at the top among Democratic candidates for New York City mayor. For the first time since former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered the race back on March 1, one poll has him trailing. It comes as other recent polls show Cuomo roughly 10 percentage points ahead.

The survey, which was conducted by Public Policy Polling for Justin Brannan’s city comptroller campaign, shows Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani leading Cuomo among likely Democratic primary voters 35% to 31%, a split that is within the 4.1% margin of error. Here were the rest of the results:

Not sure: 11%.

Brad Lander: 9%.

Scott Stringer: 5%.

Adrienne Adams: 4%.

Zellnor Myrie: 3%.

Michael Blake: 2%.

Jessica Ramos: 0%.

The poll did not include a ranked choice voting simulation.

Zohran Mamdani has rocketed from relative obscurity to become a top contender hosting a rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who framed the race as a national referendum on the Democratic Party’s future. She called it a choice between the "gerontocracy" of 67-year-old former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the generational shift represented by Mamdani, a 33-year-old assemblymember.

As Mamdani climbs in the polls, his rivals are going on the offensive.

City Comptroller Brad Lander took a subtle jab in Thursday's debate, saying he’s "not great on TikTok" but brings deep experience.

Former Comptroller Scott Stringer followed up with a sharper critique, warning, "We cannot have a mayoralty on training wheels," a clear swipe at Mamdani’s limited time in government.

