NYC primary 2025 voting guide: Everything you should know

The Brief The upcoming New York City primary election is June 24, 2025. New Yorkers will be voting on nominees for several offices, not just the Mayoral Office. Here's everything you need to know before you cast your votes (including when to do it).



It's that time again – New Yorkers will head to the polls this month to vote in the New York City primary election.

Remember, New York is a closed primary state, which means only voters registered with a political party can cast votes in primary elections, like the upcoming one.

What You Should Know:

Here's all you need to know before you cast your votes (including when to do it).

SKIP TO: Important dates | NYC mayoral race | Positions up for election | Ranked choice voting explained

June 9: The last day you can The last day you can update your address in your voter registration to vote in the primary.

June 14: Early voting begins. You can find your early polling site here (it may be different from your regular voting site).

June 14: This is also your last day to submit an application to receive an This is also your last day to submit an application to receive an early mail ballot, absentee ballot and/or a voter registration form . These forms can be submitted online, by email or by phone (call 1-866-868-3692).

June 22: The last day of early voting.

June 23: This is the final day you can apply to register to vote in person at your local board of elections office.

June 24: The anticipated Primary Election Day . Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (You must vote at your assigned polling site).

June 24: This is also the deadline to return your early voting ballot or absentee ballot. (If you mailed your ballot to the NYC Board of Elections, your ballot must be This is also the deadline to return your early voting ballot or absentee ballot. (If you mailed your ballot to the NYC Board of Elections, your ballotbe postmarked by Election Day ).

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2016 -- A voter walks to a booth to fill in her ballot at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on Nov. 8, 2016. American voters are going to the polls for the U.S. presidential election Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Y Expand

Dig deeper:

Citywide offices on the ballot for this year's primary include:

Learn more about these offices here.

Other offices that could appear on your ballot include:

Voting booths are pictured during early primary voting at Campos Plaza Community Center on April 2, 2024, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

If you want to learn more about each office, click here.

Below is the contest list for the upcoming primary:

For more information about the current mayoral candidates on the ballot, including one-on-one interviews with FOX 5, click here.

How to make sure you're registered to vote

What you can do:

You can make sure that you're registered to vote, and with the political party of your choosing, here.

What we know:

Ranked choice voting is an election method in​ which voters rank candidates for an office in order of their preference – in other words, you "rank" your choice in your vote.

First-choice votes are counted, but a candidate only wins if they receive over 50 percent of these first-choice votes; if no candidate won the majority, then the counting continues in rounds.

The last place candidate is eliminated at the end of each round – voters who chose an eliminated candidate now have their vote counted for their next choice.

This process continues until only two candidates remain.

This primary election will use ranked choice voting for the offices of Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President and City Council.

Ranked choice voting was approved for New York City municipal elections in 2019.