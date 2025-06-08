Voters could be given the option to vote on removing NYC mayors from office

article

The Brief A Charter Revision Commission recommended that voters be given the opportunity to vote on a new removal process for New York City mayors. As of today, there are two ways a New York City mayor can be removed. "Staff recommend that the Commission consider creating a process for mayoral removal beyond those currently available to the Governor or Committee on Mayoral Inability."



New Yorkers could soon have the power to remove sitting New York City mayors over misconduct.

How the process could work

What we know:

A Charter Revision Commission, the NYC Commission to Strengthen Local Democracy, recommended that voters be given the opportunity to vote on a new removal process for New York City mayors.

For context, Charter Revision Commissions are temporarily appointed government bodies that review the New York City Charter, which is essentially the framework for how the city is governed. These commissions can propose changes to the charter that are then voted upon by the public in a general election.

The Commission to Strengthen Local Democracy met on June 6 – one of the changes proposed is granting the New York City Council the ability to begin the process of removing a mayor.

"Staff recommend that the Commission consider creating a process for mayoral removal beyond those currently available to the Governor or Committee on Mayoral Inability," reads one portion of the Preliminary Staff Report released.

The process in mind would allow the Council to file mayoral misconduct charges with a supermajority vote (over two-thirds), then hold a hearing for the mayor in question to respond to said misconduct charges. The findings would be decided upon by another supermajority vote – after that point, it would be in the hands of the voters.

A ballot question on whether to remove the sitting mayor would be presented to the voters – only a majority, not a supermajority, would be required to remove the mayor.

Read the entire updated list of recommendations, including the aforementioned process, here.

How the process works now

As of today, there are two ways a New York City mayor can be removed.

The New York governor is able to serve a NYC mayor with charges, after which said mayor would have a chance to defend themself – the governor would then decide personally whether to remove them.

The alternative is a bit more complicated.

The City Charter cites that a special committee can be assembled to remove a mayor: an inability committee.

This committee would comprise the corporation counsel, the city comptroller and the speaker of the City Council, as well as the borough president who has served the most consecutive years in office and the deputy mayor.

Four of the five members would have to vote to remove the mayor.

NYC Commission to Strengthen Local Democracy

Who they are:

This specific Charter Revision Commission (CRC) was created by the City Council in November 2024.

It has 17 commissioners, nine of which are appointed by the Council speaker; the remaining commissioners are appointed by the mayor, public advocate, comptroller and the five borough presidents.

The panel will hold hearings about its suggested recommendations, then issue a final report later on.

Prior calls for Hochul to remove Adams from office

The backstory:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier this year that she would not use her authority to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office – the calls for Adams' removal came after New York prosecutors were directed by the U.S. Department of Justice to "dismiss" federal criminal charges that had been made against Adams

Adams had been accused of accepting luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for political favors, including helping Turkish officials resolve city approvals for a diplomatic building in Manhattan.