Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Western Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Eastern Monmouth County, Warren County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County, Sussex County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Southern Nassau County, Northern Nassau County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Northern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Westchester County, Orange County, Northern Queens County, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Hudson County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Ulster County

Winter storm watch vs. warning: What's the difference?

By
Updated  January 22, 2026 4:38pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Winter storm watch for NYC | Weekend snow update
Winter storm watch for NYC | Weekend snow update

Winter storm watch for NYC | Weekend snow update

FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson and Lisa Evers break down the makings of the upcoming winter storm.

The Brief

    • A powerful winter storm is expected to hit the New York City area this weekend, possibly bringing up to 16 inches of snow.
    • The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire NYC area into Monday morning, but forecasters believe that the storm will deliver warning-level snowfall across much of the region.
    • But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in.

NEW YORK - A powerful winter storm is expected to hit the New York City area this weekend, possibly bringing up to 16 inches of snow

File Photo.

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) says that the storm is increasingly likely to hit the region Saturday night into Monday morning. 

But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in. 

Watch vs. warning

On a basic level, winter storm watches mean that hazardous weather is possible, while a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use." 

READ MORE: New York, New Jersey winter weather checklist: How to prepare for snow and ice this weekend

According to the National Weather Service, because watches have to do with action before the storm, they'll typically be issued at least 24 hours in advance of the storm beginning. A winter storm watch also means that the risk of hazardous weather has increased to at least a 50% chance of it occurring. 

As the hazardous weather approaches an area, the watch will be upgraded to a warning if necessary, per the NWS. Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible. 

What's next:

Forecasters believe at this time that the storm will deliver warning-level snowfall across much of the New York City area. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the entire NYC area into Monday morning. 

The Source: Information above sourced from the National Weather Service and previous FOX 5 NY reporting. 

Severe WeatherWeatherNew YorkNew JerseyNews