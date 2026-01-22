Winter storm watch vs. warning: What's the difference?

The Brief A powerful winter storm is expected to hit the New York City area this weekend, possibly bringing up to 16 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire NYC area into Monday morning, but forecasters believe that the storm will deliver warning-level snowfall across much of the region. But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in.



As of Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) says that the storm is increasingly likely to hit the region Saturday night into Monday morning.

But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in.

Watch vs. warning

On a basic level, winter storm watches mean that hazardous weather is possible, while a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."

According to the National Weather Service, because watches have to do with action before the storm, they'll typically be issued at least 24 hours in advance of the storm beginning. A winter storm watch also means that the risk of hazardous weather has increased to at least a 50% chance of it occurring.

As the hazardous weather approaches an area, the watch will be upgraded to a warning if necessary, per the NWS. Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible.

What's next:

Forecasters believe at this time that the storm will deliver warning-level snowfall across much of the New York City area. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the entire NYC area into Monday morning.