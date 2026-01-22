Will snow cancel school in NYC? What to know

The Brief A winter storm expected this weekend could disrupt travel and school schedules across NYC, prompting questions about possible closures or remote learning. Mayor Zohran Mamdani says it’s too early to decide whether schools would close or shift to virtual classes as forecasters track the storm. Parts of the NYC public school calendar already limit attendance Monday, which could influence any decision if snow lingers into the week.



With a significant winter storm possible late this weekend, questions are mounting over whether New York City Public Schools could close or shift to remote learning if heavy snow materializes.

According to the NYC school calendar, Monday is a Professional Development Day, meaning students at high schools and schools serving only grades 6 through 12 are not in attendance.

All other students are scheduled to attend school. That could affect any systemwide decision if snow lingers into Monday.

Will Mamdani have remote learning?

During a recent press conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked whether the city would call a traditional snow day or move students to virtual learning if conditions worsen. Mamdani said it was too early to say, adding that any decision would be made once the forecast becomes clearer.

City officials are closely monitoring the storm, which forecasters say could bring heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions from late Saturday night into Monday.

Will there be a snow day?

Mamdani did not commit to either option, saying the city would evaluate conditions closer to the storm.

Former Mayor Eric Adams, on the other hand, generally opted for virtual learning days during snowstorms rather than fully canceling school. That approach drew criticism from some families and educators, though, because students often reported technical issues.

It remains unclear whether the city would follow that same approach this time.

NYC Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels suggested remote instruction could still be part of the plan.

Speaking with PIX11, Samuels said, "We’re going to be doing virtual learning either way," though he did not clarify whether that would apply citywide or under specific conditions.

When will snow start in NYC?

Forecasters say the heaviest snow could fall Sunday into Sunday night, with impacts potentially extending into Monday.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Sunday into a portion of Sunday night, a period forecasters say could bring rapid accumulation, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerous travel conditions.

City officials typically announce school decisions either late evening or early morning once road conditions and snowfall totals become clearer.

